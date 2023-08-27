La Salle County police reports: August 27, 2023

Miranda Rice, 31, of Streator, was cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office 1:22 a.m. Saturday in the area of East 24th Road and Route 71 in Rutland Township on complaints of expired registration and driving while license suspended.
Joshua Farro, 36, of Ottawa, was cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 8:49 p.m. Friday in the area of U.S. 6 and East Ninth Road in Utica Township on a complaint of driving while license suspended.
Joseph McMeen, 30, of Dwight, was cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office at 9:20 p.m. Friday in the area of Route 23 and North 2525th Road in South Ottawa Township on complaints of expired registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended.
Heather Galbreath, 34, of Shabbona, was cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office 9:43 p.m. Friday in the area of East 2350th and North 4375th roads in Northville Township on complaints of operating an uninsured motor vehicle and driving while license suspended.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.