Prairie Fox Books in Ottawa announces Children’s Business Fair winners

Prairie Fox Books in Ottawa announced the winners of Saturday’s second annual Ottawa Children’s Business Fair sponsored by Prairie Fox Books. Businesses at the fair were 100% run by children 5 to 14 years old. They promoted and sold their own products.

The highest Business Potential went to Alex Reed of Digital Dogs.

The best Business Presentation went to Ana-Elisa and Thaila Scheick of Star Designs

The Golden Piggie Bank Trophy for Junior Business of the Year 2023 went to Savannah and Jonathon Guzman of Spontaneous Sprays & Creative Crayons.

Siblings Savannah and Jonathon Guzman, of Leland, turned the “random” crayons in their house into a business venture by melting them down and turning them into fun new shapes such as pigs, letters, game controllers and legos. (Maribeth Wilson)

The judges looked for a lot of criteria, including parental involvement, presentation, creativity, etc. Some businesses’ scores came out to a difference of just a half point between them and a winner’s score.

“It was a great day overall and we can’t wait for next year,” said Dylan Conmy, of Prairie Fox Books. “We have two or three kid entrepreneurs who may start displaying and selling items at Prairie Fox Books, and quite a few vendors that may sign up to vend at Ottawa Scarecrow Festival on Sept. 30. So many great businesses and each one a success.”