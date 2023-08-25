La Salle County volunteer named to Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame

Chad Wilson, a 12-year volunteer in La Salle County, recently was honored by Illinois 4-H for his selfless dedication to the University of Illinois Extension 4-H youth development program.

In 2023, 53 individuals were inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame.

Illinois 4-H volunteers empower and prepare youth for success, as the program relies on its more than 6,000 volunteers to fill key leadership and mentoring roles, the University of Illinois Extension Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Illinois 4-H honors and celebrates 4-H alumni, volunteers and former staff. Those inducted have a history of exemplary service to 4-H or outstanding career and community achievement and were nominated by county University of Illinois Extension staff.

Each inductee receives a commemorative Hall of Fame medallion at the Illinois State Fair 4-H Alumni and Volunteer Celebration events.

“Chad has used his high energy and creative volunteer leadership skills to accomplish the goals of 4-H and the La Salle County 4-H shooting sports program,” 4-H youth development coordinator Toni Pienta said. “He has helped to grow the 4-H shooting sports program over the past 11 years in addition to securing funding for the club needs.”

Illinois 4-H programs in La Salle County reach thousands of youths each year through 4-H clubs, camps, educational programs, workshops and conferences in communities, schools, parks and homes.

“Volunteers are the heart of the Illinois 4-H youth development program, embodying the spirit of dedicated service that nurtures the growth of our future leaders,” said Patricia McGlaughlin, a University of Illinois Extension specialist. “Their unwavering commitment and selfless contributions empower our youth to learn, thrive and make a positive impact on their communities. Volunteers help youth find their spark and help build our next generations.”

To learn more about La Salle County 4-H opportunities, call University of Illinois Extension, La Salle County at 815-433-0707 or email Toni Pienta at fusinatt@illinois.edu.