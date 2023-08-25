Cast announced for ‘The Fox on the Fairway’ at Engle Lane in Streator

Community Players of Streator, Inc. announced the cast for its upcoming September performance of “The Fox on the Fairway.”

Cast members include Luke Dougherty as Justin Hicks, Devon Ford as Louise Heinbetter, Larry Kelsey as Henry Bingham, Jim Woodward as Dickie Bell, Kathy Missel as Pamela Peabody and Jennifer Kirkman as Muriel Bingham. The show is directed by Joseph Ennenbach.

The shows opens at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, and Saturday Sept. 9, with 7:30 p.m performances Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 5-8.

Tickets can be purchased at englelane.org or by calling the box office at 815-672-3584.

More information is available online and at the Engle Lane Theatre Facebook page.