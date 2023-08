The city of Mendota will buy two of the properties that burned last August on Main Street.

The Mendota City Council voted in favor of paying $26,000 for 812 and 818 Main St.

The lots are vacant after a seven-alarm fire in the city last year that totaled the buildings and injured two firefighters.

In other City Council action, Mendota awarded the 2023 Motor Fuel Tax Street Program bid for road repair to Universal Asphalt & Excavating of La Salle for $213,706.