Locals announced as 2023 Marshall-Putnam counties State Fair Delegates

Local residents have been announced as 2023 Marshall-Putnam counties State Fair Delegates and Alternates. The honors were announced as follows:
Aerospace
Delegates: Adailida Lindstrom and Waylon Lindstrom
Alternate: Kate Lindstrom
Clothing and Textiles
Shopping in Style Delegates: Miley Nix and Grace Miles
Sewing Delegates: Grace Miles, Kaitlyn Palm and Lucas Palm
Food and Nutrition
Delegates: Kiryn Schaer, Robert Gaspardo, Christina Weir, Annabel Vincent, Kaitlyn Schaer, Avery Schaer and Emma Gaspardo
House and Family
Child Development Delegate: Kiryn Shaer
Family Heritage Delegate: Kaitlyn Shaer
Interior Design Delegates: Piper Kammer and Lilly Breckenridge
Horticulture
Crops Delegate: Myles Stange
Floriculture Delegates: Bridget Moodie, Aubrey Banuat and Avery Banuat
Vegetable Garden Display Delegate: Kiryn Shaer
Miscellaneous
Civic Engagement Delegate: Connor Anderson
Civic Engagement Alternate: Kiryn Shaer
Intercultural Delegate: Salina Breckenridge
Mechanical Science and Engineering
Robotics Delegate: Saline Breckenridge and Lucas Palm
Small Engines Delegate: Dominik Larimer
Tractor Delegate: Jack McGlasson
Welding Delegate: Piper Kammer
Woodworking Delegates: Lucas Palm and Samantha Nauman
Woodworking Alternates: Jack McGlasson and Cadence Breckenridge
Natural Resources
Entomology Delegates: Samantha Nauman and Anna Rinaldo
Visual Arts
Food Decorating Delegates: Anna McGlasson and Avery Stange
Food Decorating Alternate: Avery Schaer
Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas/Paper/Glass Delegates: Hayden Meachum and Samantha Nauman
Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas/Paper/Glass Alternates: Anna McGlasson and Caleb Wiesbrock
Fiber Delegate: Eliza Ehnis
Fiber Alternate: Daphne Heeley
Glass Delegate: Reese Lenkaitis
Heritage Arts Delegate: Samantha Nauman
Heritage Arts Alternate: Bella Hall
Nature Delegate: Kendra Story
Paper Delegates: Grace Miles and Bella Hall
Paper Alternate: Daphne Heeley
Scrapbooking Delegate: Kaitlyn Palm
Scrapbooking Alternate: Isabelle Knuckey
Wood Delegate: Kaitlyn Shaer
Photography Delegates: Samantha Nauman, Jude Wiesbrock and Piper Kammer
Photography Alternates: Kiryn Schaer and Avery Banuat