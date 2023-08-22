August 22, 2023
Locals announced as 2023 Marshall-Putnam counties State Fair Delegates

Honors were announced in a variety of categories

By Shaw Local News Network
Eden Johnson of Hennepin, and Reese Lenkatis of Mark pet their cow before showing it at the Marshall-Putnam 4-H Fair on Wednesday, July 9, 2023 in Henry.

Eden Johnson of Hennepin, and Reese Lenkatis of Mark pet their cow before showing it at the Marshall-Putnam 4-H Fair on Wednesday, July 9, 2023 in Henry. (Scott Anderson)

Local residents have been announced as 2023 Marshall-Putnam counties State Fair Delegates and Alternates. The honors were announced as follows:

Aerospace

Delegates: Adailida Lindstrom and Waylon Lindstrom

Alternate: Kate Lindstrom

Clothing and Textiles

Shopping in Style Delegates: Miley Nix and Grace Miles

Sewing Delegates: Grace Miles, Kaitlyn Palm and Lucas Palm

Food and Nutrition

Delegates: Kiryn Schaer, Robert Gaspardo, Christina Weir, Annabel Vincent, Kaitlyn Schaer, Avery Schaer and Emma Gaspardo

House and Family

Child Development Delegate: Kiryn Shaer

Family Heritage Delegate: Kaitlyn Shaer

Interior Design Delegates: Piper Kammer and Lilly Breckenridge

Horticulture

Crops Delegate: Myles Stange

Floriculture Delegates: Bridget Moodie, Aubrey Banuat and Avery Banuat

Vegetable Garden Display Delegate: Kiryn Shaer

Miscellaneous

Civic Engagement Delegate: Connor Anderson

Civic Engagement Alternate: Kiryn Shaer

Intercultural Delegate: Salina Breckenridge

Mechanical Science and Engineering

Robotics Delegate: Saline Breckenridge and Lucas Palm

Small Engines Delegate: Dominik Larimer

Tractor Delegate: Jack McGlasson

Welding Delegate: Piper Kammer

Woodworking Delegates: Lucas Palm and Samantha Nauman

Woodworking Alternates: Jack McGlasson and Cadence Breckenridge

Natural Resources

Entomology Delegates: Samantha Nauman and Anna Rinaldo

Visual Arts

Food Decorating Delegates: Anna McGlasson and Avery Stange

Food Decorating Alternate: Avery Schaer

Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas/Paper/Glass Delegates: Hayden Meachum and Samantha Nauman

Chalk/Carbon/Pigment on Canvas/Paper/Glass Alternates: Anna McGlasson and Caleb Wiesbrock

Fiber Delegate: Eliza Ehnis

Fiber Alternate: Daphne Heeley

Glass Delegate: Reese Lenkaitis

Heritage Arts Delegate: Samantha Nauman

Heritage Arts Alternate: Bella Hall

Nature Delegate: Kendra Story

Paper Delegates: Grace Miles and Bella Hall

Paper Alternate: Daphne Heeley

Scrapbooking Delegate: Kaitlyn Palm

Scrapbooking Alternate: Isabelle Knuckey

Wood Delegate: Kaitlyn Shaer

Photography Delegates: Samantha Nauman, Jude Wiesbrock and Piper Kammer

Photography Alternates: Kiryn Schaer and Avery Banuat