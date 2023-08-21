La Salle library to host virtual talk on The Beach Boys

The La Salle Public Library will host music historian Gary Wenstrup for a presentation 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, on the music of the Beach Boys.

The Beach Boys are the ultimate sound of summer. In this presentation, Wenstrup will use video clips of the band’s performances and interviews to trace the arc of their career from their early surfin’ days to the more mature “Pet Sounds” era, and their abandoned “Smile” project.

After a rewarding career in advertising sales, Wenstrup retired and developed courses on the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and Motown Records for the Continuing Education Department of College of DuPage. He has lectured at more than 100 libraries across the country. He is a reoccurring guest on the popular podcast “Something About The Beatles.”

This program is free and open to the public. It will be a virtual presentation. Register at https://tinyurl.com/4467nk4z. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.