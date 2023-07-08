July 08, 2023
The Times
Streator library to host farm animal scavenger hunt, sports week

‘Legend of Zelda’ themed escape room planned the week of July 10, 2023

By Shaw Local News Network
Streator Public Library

The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., will host a daily farm animal-themed scavenger hunt the week of July 10, 2023. (Tom Sistak)

Farm animals are the theme of a daily scavenger hunt through the week of July 10 at Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St. Visitors can search for farm animals around the building during business hours.

The library also will focus on a new subject every week of the summer. This week will highlight sports.

Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 10: Drama Camp, day 7. Preregistered participants will learn about drama with a group of people minded peers.

11 a.m. to noon Monday, July 10: Storytime. Listen to a story themed for the week.

Noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 10: Toddler Time. Toddlers can move and grove as they develop social skills.

Noon to 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 11: STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Showtime!

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 11: Lego Club. Build, stack, create and play with Legos.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12: Game night. Play games at the library.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 12: Streator Jeopardy. Streator Jeopardy returns with guest host David Reed. Registration is required at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 12: Madd’s Crafts. Participate in making a craft.

5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 12: Anime Club. Discuss topics related to anime and manga.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, July 13: Little Rhyme Club. This lap sit program helps young children work on their early rhyming skills.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 13: Escape Room: Zelda. The library will be turned into a “Legend of Zelda” themed adventure. Find the Triforce.

4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13: Thriller Matinee. This week’s movie is “Uncharted.”

9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 14: Drama Camp, day 8: Preregistered participants will learn about drama with a group of people minded peers.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, July 14: Beaded Sunglasses. Customize your summer shades. Registration is required at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

6 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14: Laser Tag: Session B, teen session. Registration is required at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15: Drone Relay Race: Use the library’s drones in a race. Registration is required at www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

