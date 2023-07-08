Reddick Library in Ottawa to teach kids to build moving sculptures

The following events are scheduled the week of July 10 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 10: Messy Monday, ages 2 to 6 years. Participants will meet outside the library on the corner of Washington and Fulton Streets for a messy adventure. Activities could involve shaving cream, water and markers. Children should be dressed for messy materials.

6 p.m. Monday, July 10: Budget hearing and Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the budget hearing followed by the monthly board of trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, July 11: Ready, Set, Read! This story time for children ages 3 to 6 years old features music, movement activities, singalongs, literacy games, crafts and stories.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12: Shake, Rattle, Read! This interactive story time for children ages 9 months to 3 years includes songs, dances and crafts.

2 to 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, July 12: Cardboard Automata, third through sixth grades. Children can explore simple mechanical elements while creating a moving sculpture. Cardboard automata use levers, cams, cam followers, linkages and other mechanisms to make personalized creations.

4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 12: Crafter’s Corner, seventh through 12 grades. Library staff will lead students in painting a terra cotta planter and planting a succulent. Students also can create two decorative coasters.

1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13: Manga Mania, fourth through 12th grades. Workshop leader Dan Laib will help students improve their manga drawing skills. This workshop is open to beginners who want to learn to draw in the Japanese comic book style as well as those who want to enhance existing skills.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15: Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.