Grundy County Athlete of the Week: Morris golfer Braden Wickkiser

The Grundy County Athlete of the Week is Morris sophomore golfer Braden Wickkiser, who shot a season-best round of 36 in a match against Sycamore. Wickkiser collected 130 votes to beat out Coal City volleyball player Sydney Larson (118), Minooka soccer player Nolan Skedel (91) and Minooka golfer Peyton Stukel (22).

Weekly ballots go online Sundays and are accessible via X (formerly Twitter (@roboesterle), with voting going through midday Tuesday.

Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:

MHN: How long have you been golfing?

Wickkiser: I have played golf since I was four or five years old, but I didn’t start getting serious about it until the last three or four years.

MHN: Do you play any other sports?

Wickkiser: I play baseball, also. I am a utility type of player. Last year, I pitched, played third and center field. Golf is probably my favorite sport, though.

MHN: What is the strongest part of your game?

Wickkiser: I think my short game and putting are my strongest. I have gotten pretty good at putting and that really saves strokes. I have a couple of putting greens in my house, so I can practice any time I want.

MHN: Do you have a pre-match ritual?

Wickkiser: I usually to go the putting green and hit a few 1- or 2-foot putts. I like to see the ball go in the hole so it gives me some confidence and helps me relax. I don’t really hit balls off the tee at the range. I just do some stretching, take some practice swings and go.

MHN: What is your favorite course to play?

Wickkiser: I got a chance to play at Medinah because I know someone who is a member there. It was pretty cool to play a course like that.

MHN: What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Wickkiser: Regionals are coming up and then sectionals. I qualified for sectionals last year, but I didn’t play my best that day and didn’t qualify for state. I would like to qualify for state this year.

MHN: What is your favorite subject in school?

Wickkiser: I like English. I really enjoy both writing and reading comprehension.

MHN: What is your favorite Corn Festival food?

Wickkiser: I always like to get a Pam’s corn dog. Taco Burrito King is good, too. They have really good tacos and nachos.