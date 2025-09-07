Minooka soccer remains unbeaten with win over Waubonsie Valley: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Minooka 1, Waubonsie Valley 0: The Indians (6-0) remained unbeaten and recorded their fourth shutout in six games. The lone goal came from Aldo Escobedo, with an assist from Andrew Calderon. Keeper Nolan Skedel made four saves.

Lincoln-Way Central 1, Plainfield East 0: The Knights (5-1) recorded the shutout and got a goal from Connor Pate off an assist by Chuck Stevens.

Providence 4, Marian Catholic 0: The Celtics were able to record the shutout to improve to 4-2-1. Aldo Dominguez scored a pair of goals, while Cooper Wojcik and Jovanny Gonzalez each had a goal.

Joliet West 0, Lincoln-Way West 0: The Tigers and Warriors battled to a scoreless tie in the nonconference matchup.

Hinsdale South 2, Joliet Central 1: The Steelmen fell to 4-2 with the nonconference loss.

Joliet Catholic 1, Manteno 1: At the Herscher Shootout, Marco Heald scored the only goal for the Hilltoppers.

Joliet Catholic 6, Momence 1: At the Herscher Shootout, Marco Heald had two goals and an assist for the Hilltoppers, while Charles Czerkies, Nicolas Gallegos, Isaak Torres and Louie Czerkies all had a goal.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Conant Invitational: Joliet West won the tournament championship for the third straight year. Eden Eyassu (MVP), Lina Govoni and Lexie Grevengoed were named all-tournament. The Tigers (12-1) beat Joliet West Lake Park, 25-17, 25-10; Lake Zurich 27-25, 25-19; Conant JV 25-8, 25-6; Naperville North 18-25, 25-15, 25-14, and Maine South 25-18, 25-14. Leaders for the tournament were Grevengoed (45 kills, 31 digs, 7 aces), Govoni (48 assists, 29 kills, 10 digs), Julia Adams (69 assists, 21 digs, 11 kills, 7 aces), Eyassu (38 digs, 4 aces) and Na’Riah Autman (20 kills).

Edwardsville Tiger Classic: Lincoln-Way West beat Nashville 2-1 as Emma Novotny lead the Warriors with six kills. Sophia Rozga had 6 digs while Claire Murphy had 19 assists. The Warriors also beat Rock Island 2-1 and Freeburg 2-1 to go 3-0 in pool play. In bracket play, Lincoln-Way West lost to Breese Central 2-0 and to Colombia 2-0 to take fourth place. Rozga and Lily Goyer were named all-tournament.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Vicky Piela Invitational: At Grayslake, Morris took first in the eight-team event with 42 points, beating runner-up St. Ignatius’ total of 60. Cuyler Swanson finished first, followed by Everett Swanson (3rd), Brodie Peterson (9th), Nikita Hovious (13th), and Parker Fleetwood (19th).

Wildcat Invitational: At Plainfield, Lockport finished second in the 13-team event with 53 points. Lemont (77) was third, Plainfield East (165) was sixth, Plainfield Central (210) seventh, Joliet Central (237) was eighth and Romeoville (263) 12th. Freshman Gavin Nally of Lemont finished fourth, while Lockport’s Patrick Valcich took fifth. Grant Witheager was Plainfield East’s top finisher (13th), Spencer Kazak (20th) led Plainfield Central, Emmanuel Ramos (22nd) paced Joliet Central and Danny Alvarez (45th) was Romeoville’s top finisher.

Mike Kuharic Invitational: At Western Springs, Lincoln-Way Central finished third in the 23-team event, while Lincoln-Way East was seventh, Lincoln-Way West took 13th and Joliet West 15th. Bryce Counihan of Lincoln-Way Central finished second, Brendan Hanrahan of Lincoln-Way East finished sixth, Nicholas Dul of Lincoln-Way West was 15th and Joliet West was led by Payton Hudson’s 65th-place finish.

Red Devil Invitational: At Hinsdale, Bolingbrook finished ninth in the 20-team event with 250 points, while Minooka was 10th with 272. The Raiders were led by Isaac Stowers, who finished 15th, while Minooka’s top finisher was Nico Cimino, who took 12th.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Red Devil Invitational: At Hinsdale, Minooka finished fifth out of 20 teams with a score of 182. Claire Getsoian led the Indians with a 20th-place finish.

Wildcat Invitational: At Plainfield, Lockport finished fourth in the 16-team event with 141. Lemont (172) was seventh, Joliet West (225) took ninth, Joliet Central (236) was 10th, Plainfield Central (264) was 11th and Plainfield East (406) was 15th. Joliet Central’s Madison King finished fourth, Brooke Rochacz of Plainfield Central was 10th, Katie Peetz of Lockport was 12th, Paola Gonzalez of Joliet West was 19th, Maya Fedko of Lemont was 22nd and Madeline Gothelf of Plainfield East was 57th.

Mike Kuharic Invitational: At Western Springs, Lincoln-Way East took third out of 15 teams with a score of 109, while Lincoln-Way West was 12th with 331. Kate Roberts led Lincoln-Way East with a ninth-place finish, while the top runner for West was Ally Dean in 53rd.

GIRLS GOLF

Ram Invitational: At Glendale Lakes, Plainfield Central finished 12th in the 17-team event with an 18-hole score of 409. Kaylee Adelmann led the Wildcats with a round of 92.

U-High Invitational: At Weibring Golf Course, Sophia Podmolik led Joliet Township with a round of 82, while Grace Vanderhyden shot 94, Liliana Gomez shot 99 and Leah Duensing shot 100.