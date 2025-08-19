2025 Bureau Valley volleyball preview: Storm prepare for second season in Lincoln Trail Conference

Bureau Valley prepares for its second volleyball season in the Lincoln Trail Conference.

The Storm went 6-5 in league play in their first season, finishing sixth, and coach Saige Barnett said having that familiarity will help in their second go-around.

“The Lincoln Trail has a long-standing volleyball reputation. We got a taste of the talent in the Lincoln Trail last season and are really looking to be one of the more competitive teams again this year,” said Barnett, who starts her third season coaching at her alma mater.

“The competition is becoming more familiar and this year we will be more prepared. We had a great summer season and are looking forward to building upon that in the weeks to come.”

The Storm will also be getting a taste of Class 1A volleyball for the first time with its enrollment in decline. BV had been Class A in the old two-class system and have stood in 2A since the four-class system was created in 2007.

BV lost in the first round of 2A regionals the past two seasons, winning its only 2A regional title in 2018.

BV’s Emily Wright and Maddie Wetzell are excited for their senior season.

“The first week of official practice has been looking great and very exciting. The gym is always loud at practice and everyone is excited to be there, it’s a great atmosphere,” Wright said. ”This will be our second year in the conference, and I’m feeling really confident this year. We know this year is our comeback year. Since it was our first year in the Lincoln Trail last year, we weren’t too sure what to expect, but now we know that this conference doesn’t mess around, which I think is perfect because neither do we. We are ready to be back and be even better."

“Last year was a learning curve for sure and we got to know our competition in conference, and we are ready to show them who we are,” Wetzell said. “Moving to 1A this year we will play schools similar to us in size, but we will also be facing new competition. I think that we can play with them and put up a good fight.

Maddie Wetzell

Emily and Wetzell, along with classmate Emma Mussche and junior Libby Endress, return from last year’s 16-15-3 team,

Wetzell, who was the starting right side last year, is looking to take over at an outside position following some big hitters that graduated last year.

“She is a workhorse with a lot of leadership qualities that will be crucial to our success this season,” Barnett said.

Emily Wright

Wright, a defensive specialist, is “a hard worker that pushes herself and her teammates to be the best they can be. Her skills have improved from last year and I am excited to see her in action,” Barnett said.

Endress had a breakout sophomore season as the Storm’s setter, named first-team All-BCR and second-team Lincoln Trail All-Conference.

“She is an exceptional athlete and with a year of varsity experience under her belt, I am looking forward to seeing how she leads her team this season,” Barnett said.

Libby Endress

Mussche, a senior setter, “will bring a sense of seniority and experience to our team and made strides during the season offensively,” Barnett said.

The Storm have added the reinforcements of nine newcomers to the team with senior attacker Kloey Trujillo and defensive specialists Esther Kalapp, Ashlyn Maupin and Carly Wiggim and junior Zoie Blackert (H) with sophomores Brooke Helms (DS), Mya Shipp (H), Brynley Doty (H) and Leah Birdsley (DS) being pulled up to varsity.

Barnett said the starting lineup is still to be determined.

Wetzell and Wright said team chemistry will be a key to the Storm’s success.

“We have a great group of girls who bring a lot of different aspects to the team,” Wetzell said. “Our returners have also grown so much over the summer, and have used their experience to help guide the younger girls on the team. I think that all the girls work together really well, we all learn from each other, and I think that makes our team chemistry really strong.”

“Our team chemistry has grown tremendously and I think it’s because we all have one goal and it is to dominate and enjoy the season while doing it,” Wright said. “This year we have things to prove and we are ready to do so. I’m so excited to see what our program does this season, and I’m very proud to be a part of it.”