Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Tristan Meszaros, Plano, track and field, senior

Plano's Tristan Meszaros competes in the 100 meter dash during the IHSA Class 2A Boys Track & Field State Finals on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. (Scott Anderson)

Name: Tristan Meszaros

School: Plano, senior

Sport: Track and field

Why he was selected: Meszaros took fourth in the Class 2A 100-meter dash after running a time of 10.63 seconds, and followed it up finishing the Class 2A 200 in 22.13 for seventh.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How do you feel about your results at state? What was best about the experience?

Meszaros: I was very very pleased with my results. Coming into the meet my goal was to make finals for any event I could and in doing so I made finals for the 100 and 200. As for what was the best experience I’d say it’s being down there with the team, coaches and family or was running in the finals in front of a packed crowd.

Your season seemed like one big meet after another. How were you able to be so consistent?

Meszaros: I was able to stay consistent by training smart and hard while also making sure I stayed healthy, and by staying focused on my race and not worrying about other surroundings.

You broke a school record that was held by Joseph Jones, a well known former Plano athlete. What did that mean? Were you aiming for records at state?

Meszaros: Breaking Joseph Jones’ school record meant so much to me! At the beginning of this year I really wanted to get the 100 and 200 records and to actually break both records meant so much and showed all the work I have put into track was finally paying off. At state I was not aiming for records, rather more I was aiming for placement and trying to reach finals. My coach has always said just run your race and the time will take care of itself and that’s exactly what happened.

What’s your plans after high school – football, track? Do you know what you’d like to study?

Meszaros: After high school I plan on attending Aurora University and studying pre-physical therapy, and for sports I plan on running track for the Spartans.