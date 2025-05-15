Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Jaelynn Anthony, Oswego, softball, junior

Name: Jaelynn Anthony

School: Oswego, junior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Anthony hit the game-winning home run and earned the save in a 14-12 win over Wheaton North, and was the winning pitcher, throwing a complete game, in a nine-inning win over Lincoln-Way East.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

That comeback that you had against Wheaton North, your team hitting four straight homers in the seventh inning, have you ever been a part of anything like that with all the homers?

Anthony: The game against Wheaton North was great and definitely a big memory of mine. I have not been through anything like that before, but I’m so glad I was a part of that.

I’ve seen your team come back against Minooka, Lincoln-Way East and Wheaton North, three very good teams – what gives you confidence you can do it?

Anthony: My team is such a strong hitting team from the leadoff batter to the ninth batter in the lineup. My confidence in them boosts me to want to do even better during the game. We strive to have fun and play loose. We are here to win.

OK, so what is with all the chickens or whatever that is hanging on your team’s dugout railing?

Anthony: The chickens in the dugout were really just a joke at first ... but after the first game that Natalie [Muellner] brought them we just decided we would get a new one for each win!

What made you decide to commit to Purdue for college?

Anthony: I picked Purdue for many reasons. I felt at home on campus during the visit. The coaching staff is incredible and so supportive, kind and welcoming! The big reason I picked Purdue is I wanted to be a part of their success of bringing up a program. I also loved campus and the girls I met during the visit.

What are the keys for the team to have continued success in the playoffs and maybe make another deep run?

Anthony: Some key things we have as a team is to take one game at a time. Have fun and play hard. Never give up. Never give in. It has worked so far so we are going to stick with that for the rest of our season! GO PANTHERS!