Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Dontrell Young, Oswego, track and field, sophomore

Name: Dontrell Young

School: Oswego sophomore

Sport: Track and field

Why he was selected: Young set the meet record in the 100-meter dash and 200, and also won the 400 at Oswego’s Roger Wilcox Invitational.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What did it mean to break those record at the invite last Friday? Were you shooting for them? How did you feel about the meet in general?

Young: It felt good to break those records because I was aiming to break them the previous week. But overall I feel the meet was good but could have been better if we had better weather.

With sectionals and state a few weeks away, how do you feel about your season so far and where you’re at?

Young: I feel good with the times I’m at right now noting that I got surgery on my knee a couple months ago. So I know that I will just improve as the weeks go by.

What did you take out of state meet experience last year?

Young: Something I took from state last year was that I should come more prepared training-wise for back-to-back races.

Do you know what races you plan to run at sectionals?

Young: Races I plan to be running at sectionals is the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and the 400-meter dash.

The 400 is obviously a big race for you. What do you like about it? Is it your best race?

Young: Something I like about the 400 is it shows how strong you really are physically and mentally. I feel my 400 is my best race because I’ve been good at it since I was young and just stuck with it.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Young: One of my goals for the remainder of the season is to run a 47 [seconds] in the 400-meter dash.