Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Lindsay Ingemunson, Yorkville, soccer, sophomore

Name: Lindsay Ingemunson

School: Yorkville, sophomore

Sport: Soccer

Why she was selected: Ingemunson scored four goals and assisted a fifth goal in Yorkville’s 5-1 win over Joliet Central.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Your four-goal game, is that the most goals you’ve had in a game this season? Any goals from that game stand out?

Ingemunson: Yes my four-goal game is the most goals I’ve had in a game this season. The goal that probably sticks out to me the most is my fourth goal. A minutes prior during halftime [Yorkville] coach [Lauren] Hoppensteadt gave me great insight about how to finish my shots more consistently, and as soon as I made that correction the ball ended up in the back of the net.

Your coach said you’ve had a “breakout season” Are you surprised at all at your success? How would you describe your season?

Ingemunson: My goal going into the season was to not only have moments of individual success but ultimately do anything I could to help the team be successful. So far this season we have shown improvement as a team. Many of our games have been hard fought battles that ultimately have not ended our way but that has not changed the team’s drive to keep fighting for more wins. I’m really excited to see the program develop in the next two years.

Did you play high school last year?

Ingemunson: I did not play high school soccer last year due to prior commitments from my club team, but I knew for sure I would be playing for my high school team the next three years.

How did you get started in soccer and when? What do you like most about it?

Ingemunson: I first started playing soccer when I was about five or six years old. I began playing in a local recreational league and after about three years I transitioned to a club team. Since I grew up being a very competitive person, some of the things I love most about the sport is being able to compete to be better than myself day after day, and to see hard work pay off when the ball ends up in the back of the net. I also value the relationships the sport has brought me through the years with coaches and teammates.

Have you played any other sports?

Ingemunson: I tried out many different sports growing up, but the three that stuck with me the longest were basketball, volleyball and obviously soccer. Ultimately I always knew soccer was my top priority. I stopped playing volleyball after middle school because it had too many conflicts with my fall soccer season, but I’ve continued to play basketball into high school. Playing multiple sports has given me many different perspectives as an athlete, and I am so thankful I was able to have those opportunities.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Ingemunson: My goal for the team going into the rest of the season is to continue to grow on and off the field while working to improve our record. Many games we are close to pulling out the win but aren’t able to finish our scoring opportunities. I think continuing to work together in finding ways to execute will bring us the most success going forward.