Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Jordyn Washington, Oswego, soccer, junior

Oswego’s Jordyn Washington (18) takes a shot against Bartlett during a soccer mach in the Plainfield Classic at Plainfield North High School on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Name: Jordyn Washington

School: Oswego, junior

Sport: Soccer

Why she was selected: Washington scored two goals in Oswego’s 4-1 win over Bartlett at the Plainfield Classic. The Panthers went on to win the tournament championship.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What did winning the Plainfield tournament mean to the team?

Washington: Winning the tournament established how good we are even outside of conference and that we don’t go down without a fight, especially after the Hinsdale Central game going to PKs. As a team we are strong and we keep composure even in pressured moments.

What kind of goals do you have for the rest of the season?

Washington: For me I want to beat my previous goals scored from sophomore season and of course with my team, win the rest of our conference games and to get hardware on our soccer board.

Where do you get your scoring ability from?

Washington: More or less I’ve only ever played this position, so I would say over time I’ve learned to shoot quick, especially when I have multiple defenders around me and with power. I do go to separate training at Just for Kicks facility to get better on placement as well as my strength and ability at Xtreme Speed.

How did you make your college decision? Do you know what you plan to study?

Washington: I really narrowed it down to what kind of weather I wanted to play in and playing time with certain schools. I really fell in love with the campus and the culture that surrounded Alabama A&M. I do plan on majoring in accounting.

So outside of soccer ... what’s your favorite class in school?

Washington: It it no surprise since majoring in accounting that I love my math classes. I do also enjoy my first-period class, which is weightlifting.

What’s your favorite TV show or movie?

Washington: My favorite movies is torn between “La La Land” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”