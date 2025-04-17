Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Kaylee Klatt, Plano, track and field, junior

Plano’s Kaylee Klatt competes in the 110-meter hurdles during the 2024 Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Conference Championships track meet at Harvard High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Kaylee Klatt

School: Plano, junior

Sport: Track and field

Why she was selected: Klatt won the 100-meter high hurdles at Kaneland’s Amy Holmes Invitational.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

That 100 hurdles time at Kaneland, 16.23 seconds, was that a lifetime PR? How big of a race was that for you to run that time?

Klatt: Yes, the 100 hurdles at Kaneland was a BIG lifetime PR! Last year, I only ran a 16.9. It was a very big moment for me, running well under state qualifying time this early in the season.

How did indoor season go, any highlights? How do you feel where you are at going into outdoors?

Klatt: My indoor season ended up being 50/50. I was battling an ankle injury throughout the season after an accident during the offseason. But I ended up qualifying for indoor Top Times (indoor state) where I PR’d and finished 16th. I also ended up setting a school record in the 200, running a 27.4.

What kind of work did you put in during the offseason?

Klatt: During the offseason I ran with the Aurora Flyers. I trained from November to the beginning of January, commonly having two practices a day. I went to a lot of big Chicago meets, one being the AAU Northern National indoor meet, where I placed fifth overall. It was a very big success since I ran against some of the best girls in the whole Midwest division.

Being part of a track team in general, what do you love most about it?

Klatt: I love the special moments within the team. Celebrating together after the meets, team bonding and the overall feeling knowing that they support me.

What goals do you have for the season?

Klatt: Since I already ran state qualifying time my goal is to push myself to maintain that and even possibly beat that time during the remainder of outdoor season to hopefully qualify for state. I also hope to make my way to the top of the Kishwaukee River Conference, for the 100 hurdles and possibly the 200-meter dash.

So, outside of track – what’s your favorite class in school?

Klatt: My favorite class in school is band! Outside of track, I am also a member of the Plano High School band, where I am a section leader and drum major.

Is there a TV show you could totally binge?

Klatt: I always end up getting sucked into the TV show “Modern Family!”

Is there a place in the country or world you’ve never been to but would love to visit?

Klatt: I have always wanted to visit Bora Bora!