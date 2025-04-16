Lincoln-Way East softball edges Lockport: The Herald-News Tuesday Roundup

SOFTBALL

Lincoln-Way East 1, Lockport 0: Cassidy Jagielski had a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to give the Griffins (11-0, 4-0) the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Jess Szafoni threw a six-hitter with three strikeouts for the win, while Lockport’s Kelcie McGraw allowed just two hits and struck out 15.

Lincoln-Way West 17, Bradley-Bourbonnais 9: Hannah Borchert went 3 for 4 with a home run to lead the Warriors (11-4, 2-2) to the SouthWest Suburban Conference win. Reese Forsythe was 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Reese Cusack was 3 for 5 with a double.

Joliet Catholic 15, Kankakee 0: Leah Pena (double, 4 RBIs) and Addy Rizzatto (double, 2 RBIs) had three hits each to lead the Angels (10-5) to the nonconference win. Nina Sebahar struck out eight in five innings.

Lemont 11, Oak Forest 0: Sydney Kibbon struck out 11 in five innings, allowing just two hits for Lemont (9-3, 3-0) to the South Suburban Blue win. Natalie Pacyga was 2 for 4 with four RBIs, while Claire Podrebarac homered and Jessica Pontrelli had a triple among two hits.

Lincoln-Way Central 17, Homewood-Flossmoor 7: Teagan Berkshire and Lisabella Dimitrijevic each hit a three-run homer for the Knights (10-0, 3-0) in the SouthWest Suburban Conference win.

Yorkville 11, Bolingbrook 1: Anaiyah Gregory had two hits for the Raiders in the Southwest Prairie Conference loss.

Minooka 11, Oswego East 1: Ava Carlson was 3 for 3 with a home run to lead the Indians (7-4, 1-0) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Gracie Anderson also homered.

Plainfield South 14, Romeoville 1: Kendal Pasquale, winning pitcher Regina Glover, Payton Isaacson (double) and Ava Forsberg (triple, 3 RBIs) all had two hits for the Cougars (7-5, 1-0) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Oswego 10, Plainfield North 0: The Tigers (3-10, 0-1) suffered the Southwest Prairie Conference loss.

Providence 9, Montini 1: Mia Sanfratello had three hits, including a double, to lead the Celtics (8-4, 4-0) in the GCAC Red win, while Bella Olszta and Ava Misch also had three hits to back winning pitcher Macie Robbins.

Coal City 11, Streator 1: Winning pitcher Masyn Kuder, D’Arcy Ness (home run) and Khloe Picard all had two hits for the Coalers (10-5).

Seneca 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 1: Hayden Pfeifer allowed one hit and struck out 13 in five innings for the Irish, while Alyssa Zellers led the offense with three hits.

BASEBALL

Minooka 16, Plainfield South 2: Winning pitcher Brayden Zillis (home run), Kevin Bisbee, Jason Duy, Carter Lennington (double) and Rhett Harris all had two hits to lead the Indians (13-2, 1-0) in the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Cameron Kelliher had an RBI double for South (5-8, 0-3).

Providence 8, Loyola 6: Nate O’Donnell and Declan Kane each homered to power the Celtics (8-4) to the victory. Kane, Enzo Infelise and Cooper Eggert all had two hits.

Plainfield Central 7, Oswego East 1: JT Augustyniak had two hits for the Wildcats (10-3), while Sam Bathan, Casey Sitterly and Colin Coberley each doubled.

Plainfield North 17, Joliet Central 4: Brendan Henderson had two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Tigers (10-3), while Sam Finn struck out 10. Max Barriball added two hits.

Ridgeview 10, Gardner-South Wilmington 2: Reed Millette was 2 for 4 with a double for the Panthers (2-6), while Cole Hampsen had a triple and an RBI.

Wilmington 4, Herscher 3: Zach Ohlund hit two home runs and drove in all four runs for the Wildcats (9-5). Ryan Kettman got the win in relief.

Lemont 24, Hillcrest 1: Zane Schneider had two hits, including a home run and five RBIs to lead Lemont (9-2-1) to the easy win.

Coal City 6, Streator 1: AJ Wills allwed four hits and one run in 6⅓ innings for the Coalers, striking out five. Dylan Young (home run), Lance Cuddy and Gavin Berger all had two hits.

Fieldcrest 8, Seneca 7 (8 innings): Paxton Giertz had a homer and a double for the Irish (3-11), while Brant Roe had a double among three hits.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lisle 2, Coal City 1: Ava Meyer scored the lone goal for Coal City (5-1-1, 1-1) in the Illinois Central Eight loss, assisted by Kylee Kennell. Keeper Chloe Pluger had five saves.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Bolingbrook 25-25, Willowbrook 14-18: Trevor Wardlow had five kills and a block for the Raiders, while Edison Ah-Yo had six kills.

Oswego 25-25, Plainfield Central 21-21: Milo Nelson led the Wildcats (1-8, 0-2) with seven kills in the Southwest Prairie Conference loss.

Lincoln-Way East 27-25, Andrew 25-18: Matt Muehlnickel had eight kills, four blocks and two aces for the Griffins (9-2, 1-0) in the SouthWest Suburban win, while Joey Abbeduto had five kills and four digs. Dylan Nanney had 15 assists.