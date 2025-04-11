Genoa-Kingston scores 6 in 7th for walk-off win: Thursday’s Daily Chronicle sports roundup

Prep baseball

Genoa-Kingston 10, North Boone 9: At Genoa, the Cogs scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning for the comeback.

Nate Kleba had a two-run double in the seventh to tie things up. Blake Ides had three hits and scored twice, while Cody Cravatta had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Jack Peterson added two hits for the Cogs (3-8).

Ides pitched 1⅓ scoreless innings for the win.

DeKalb 15, Belvidere 0: At DeKalb, the Barbs scored 10 in the fourth to walk it off against the Bucs.

Jonah Keck struck out four and walked two in a three-hit shutout. Ten different Barbs (11-0-1) had a hit, including two for Jackson Kees. Nik Nelson and Kees had three RBIs each while Brodie Farrell drove in two.

Ten different Barbs also scored, including three times each for Matthew Clayton and Ruari Bengford.

Putnam County 11, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Hinckley, the Royals had three hits in the loss as the Royals fell to 5-5.

Prep softball

DeKalb 7, Naperville North 4: At Naperville, the Barbs scored four runs over the final two innings to complete the comeback and open DVC play with a win.

In the sixth, the Barbs (6-2, 1-0) tied things up on an Alynna Johnson single that scored Kennedy Latimer, then Johnson scored on a Casidy Cavazos single.

Latimer added a two-run double in the top of the seventh for some insurance, scoring Maddie Hallaron and Ayla Gould.

Latimer had two of the Barbs’ seven hits. Jasmine Rodriguez allowed two earned runs and our hits in the complete-game win, walking six and striking out six.

Sycamore 13, Belvidere North 5: At Belvidere North, Ema Durst drove in six runs and had two hits in the win.

Faith Heli added three hits and scored three times for the Spartans (4-0). Addison Armstrong, Kairi Lantz and Bella Johnson had two hits each.

Kaneland 17, Serena 4: At Maple Park, Brynn Woods homered and picked up the win for the Knights (9-2).

Woods struck out nine, walked two and allowed two earned runs, three total, in four innings of four-hit ball.

Graycin Slou had three hits, three RBIs and scored twice. Addison Coulter had two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Maddie Anderson had two hits and scored three times while Ellie Peck had two hits and two RBIs. Angelina Campise had two hits, three RBIs and two runs.

Genoa-Kingston 15, Byron 12: At Byron, the Cogs (3-6-1, 1-2 Big Northern Conference) hit five home runs and had 17 hits in the win.

Elizabeth Davis mashed two homers as part of a three-hit, five-RBI, three-run game. Olivia Vasak, Brooklynn Ordlock and Kaylee Luepkes also homered in the win.

Luepkes, the No. 8 hitter, scored three times and drove in three runs. Vasak, Lily Provost, Davis and Arielle Rich each had three hits. Vasak, the leadoff hitter, drove in three runs and scored twice.

The Cogs had an eight-run third and led 10-8 going into the seventh inning.

Girls soccer

Genoa-Kingston 2, Dixon 1: At Dixon, Sam Wendt tied the game on a penalty kick and then added the game-winner late in the second half of the Cogs’ victory.

G-K goalie Madelynn Swanson made a save on a PK in the final seconds to preserve the win.

Boys track and field

Indian Creek wins at Pecatonica: Isaac Willis went 49.69 meters in the discus to win the discus with a new school record. Willis also won the shot put with a toss of 13.39, second best in school history.

Amir Brown won the 110 hurdles (18.39 seconds) and Cayden Gaston, Jason Brewer, Ryland Nolble and Amir Brown won the 4x200 relay (1:42.54).

Jason Brewer won the long jump (5.59) and Parker Murry won the triple jump (12.24).

Girls track and field

IC second at Pecatonica: Maci Davis’ toss of 29.56 meters not only won the discus but was the second-best throw in school history.

Ally Keilman won the 200 (30.11) and the 100 hurdles (17.42) and was on the winning 4x100 team with Emily White, Ellie Bend and Sally Diaz that finished in 59.49. Addison Marquardt won the high jump (1.55) and Bend won the triple (8.92).

Boys tennis

Sycamore 5, Marengo 0: At Marengo, the Spartans picked up the nonconference win.