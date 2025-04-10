Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Aubriella Garza, Oswego, softball, senior

Name: Aubriella Garza

School: Oswego, senior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Garza homered in Oswego’s win over West Aurora and homered and doubled in the Panthers’ win over Downers Grove South.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

I know the season is still young but how do you feel about the team so far?

Garza: I feel this team gets better and better every year. I think that we have a great group of girls who really connect and I’m so glad that I’ve gotten to know them better as the season came along. Honestly it felt like the season never ended.

You’ve hit a lot of home runs (she is the Oswego career record holder). Can you describe the feeling when you hit them? Does it feel different off the bat?

Garza: Yes I do feel a difference off the bat. The feeling is indescribable! My bat sounds different most of the time when I hit a home run. However if you don’t hear me swing a lot you won’t be able to notice it.

Your medal from state (Oswego took third last year), have you put it anywhere special?

Garza: My medal is separated from all my travel ball ones. I have it next to my mirrors so I see it every day when I wake up and before I go to sleep. There is also a baby picture next to it so I remember that I’m living that little girl’s dream every day.

If you were not playing softball what sport do you think you would play?

Garza: If I wasn’t able to play softball I’d probably do volleyball or tennis. I did volleyball my freshman year of high school and I loved it. However I am definitely too short to play in college so that would be my only issue. And I played tennis for a little bit before high school but that was to work on my stamina and quick reaction time.

Do you have any softball superstitions?

Garza: Every softball player has their own superstitions. I tend to have a lot. But my routines are more intense than my superstitions. If you watch me get in the batter’s box I have a routine that helps ground me and when I’m in the field I rub my thumb, ring and middle field together.

What do you plan to study at NIU?

Garza: At NIU I plan on majoring in psychology and for my Masters I will specialize in sports psychology. But with all of that being said I will be using my schooling to pursue a career in sports psychology because people see the physical aspects of sports but not the mental. Which in my opinion is way tougher than some of the physical aspects of sports. That’s why I want to work with collegiate to professional athletes.

Is there a TV show or movie you could binge?

Garza: I love binge watching movies. But my favorite movies are Disney movies and the Fast and the Furious franchise. More specifically, “The Princess and the Frog,” “Hercules” and “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.”

Is there a place in the country or the world you’ve never been to but would like to?

Garza: I have been lucky enough to travel all over the place but I would love to see the Lost City of Petra. It’s one of the seven wonders of the world and I think it’s fascinating. But if we are talking about a country, I’ve love to see Japan. Just to experience the culture and see the differences between there and the U.S.