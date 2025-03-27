Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Taelor Clements, Yorkville, track and field, senior

Name: Taelor Clements

School: Yorkville, senior

Sport: Track and field

Why he was selected: Clements won the high jump with an effort of 6 feet, 4 inches at the Southwest Prairie Conference indoor meet. The senior is a two-time state medalist in the event.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How did you feel about how you jumped at conference?

Clements: I’m grateful that I won. Feels good to finally win indoors. But my high jump coach and I know we left inches on the table.

What are some goals for outdoor season?

Clements: I’d be lying if I didn’t say win every meet I compete in, and jump 6 feet, 10 inches.

What high jump work did you get in during the offseason, specifically the winter during basketball season?

Clements: Training during the offseason is difficult. The mats were not out until January and even then we practiced on a basketball court. Practicing on a basketball court is not very productive because you can’t have the same speed and lean because you’ll slip out. However, I am still very grateful for the ability to practice at all during the offseason.

What do you like about high jump? Is there anything about high jump that people who don’t follow it closely might not realize?

Clements: I like high jump because it’s me and the bar, no one else but myself can determine if I succeed. I like that accountability and the fact that I can’t hide from the bar. For people that don’t follow, based off indoor, the 2025 outdoor season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive high jump years in recent history.

What’s your plans after this year, both athletically and academically?

Clements: After graduating I will be serving a proselyting mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints for two years. After that I will get a degree in exercise science. Athletically, I am gambling on myself and we will see where I’m going in a month or two.