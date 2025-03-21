2025 NewsTribune girls soccer preview: Mendota, Princeton look to contend for regional titles

With the season just underway, heres a look at the La Salle-Peru, DePue-Hall, Mendota and Princeton girls soccer teams.

La Salle-Peru

Coach: Christin Pappas

Top returners: Lily Higgins, jr., GK; Addie Dawson, so., MF; Vicky Tejada, jr., MF; Faith Gonzalez, sr., F; Sophia Nanez, jr., MF; Sophie Bratkovich, sr., D

Key newcomers: Kendal Bassett, so., W; Payton Wren, so., W; Clare Domyancich, fr., D; Lilyana Hernandez, fr., D; Rosalie Leininger, fr., F/D; Ameilia Buckley, fr., F/D

Worth noting: The Cavaliers lost a very strong senior class, led by two-time NewsTribune Girls Soccer Player of the Year Danica Scoma along with fellow all-area players Veronica Hein, Litzy Lopez and Abigail Poole. Scoma (26 goals, 24 assists in 2024), Lopez (15 goals, 12 assists) and Poole (16 goals, 11 assists) combined to score 62.6 percent of the team’s goals last spring, while Hein was a strong defensive player. However, the Cavaliers do have some experienced players back in returning starters Higgins, Dawson and Tejada along with Gonzalez, Nanez and Bratkovich. Pappas also expects contributions from newcomers with Bassett and Wren playing on the wing, Domyancich and Hernandez playing defense and Leininger and Buckley adding the ability to contribute on offense or defense. “We have a very young team and lots of newcomers,” Pappas said. “I am excited about our growing program and sure to have a great time seeing what they can create.” Tejada is expected to be among the team’s top goal scorers along with Gonzalez and Nanez. “We hope to see a lot of goals from many different players like we did last year,” Pappas said. “Vicky Tejada has been hungry for goals and I think between her, Faith Gonzalez and Sophia Nanez, their smart play can result in a lot of goals as a team.” Bratkovich will lead an inexperienced defensive unit in front of veteran goalie Higgins. “With a young team around (Bratkovich) in the back line, she has what it takes to keep us competitive,” Pappas said. “Addie Dawson is playing a key role as the defensive holding midfielder and is really taking hold of the midfield for us. Lily Higgins is back in goal for us. She works hard year round and is excited to get to work.” Pappas said the Cavs’ goal is to stay competitive in the Interstate 8 Conference. “We’ve done well these last few years,” Pappas said. “We are working daily to keep that edge. … We have a young and eager team who are all willing to do the work it takes to compete. I’m excited to see what these girls can do.”

Princeton's Olivia Sandoval attacks L-P keeper Lily Higgins during a game last season. (Mike Vaughn)

DePue-Hall

Coach: Jose Mejia

Top returners: Sandy Payan, sr., D; Jenny Reyes, sr., MF; Kaylee Paz, jr., D; Vivian Lopez, jr., MF; Yoanna Gutierrez, jr., D; Kassy Lopez, so., GK

Key newcomers: Stephanie Berrum, so., F; Nina Zamora, so., D/GK

Worth noting: The Little Giants have an inexperienced roster this season. “We have many new players, but many have not played since they were much younger or have never played at all,” Mejia said. “My goal for this season is to make sure they know the basics and have them feel confident on the field.” Paz and Zamora are expected to lead the defense in front of Kassy Lopez in net. Zamora also could see time at keeper, which would allow Kassy Lopez to see time on the field. “I feel like we will have a stronger defense this year,” Mejia said. Offensively, the Little Giants are looking for players to step up. “This year offensively we are going to have to work harder than ever,” Mejia said. “Our returning girls have been used to past players who would always take charge and our younger girls would assist on the goals. They will need to become more confident and be the shooters this year.”

Mendota

Coach: Nick Myers

Top returners: Crystal Garcia, sr., F; Kaley Siemer, sr., D/MF; Elaina Reddin, sr., MF; Noemi Arteaga, sr. D/MF; Ariana Sanchez, jr., GK; Sophia Orozco, so., MF; Addy Allensworth, jr., D; Addi Jones, jr., D; Monse Chavez, so., MF

Key newcomers: Kamilah Preciado, fr., MF; Kaeyle Brown, fr., MF; Zariah Escatel, fr., F/MF; Guadalupe Sandoval, fr., D; Ella Coss, sr., MF/D; Laylie Denault, jr., F.

Worth noting: The Trojans have a strong nucleus returning from last year’s team that went 12-7 and played in a regional final, but also add what Myers called a group of “talented newcomers.” Garcia, Siemer, Reddin, Arteaga and Sanchez, Orozco and Allensworth are returning starters. Preciado and Brown are freshman who have stood out as impact players, while classmates Escatel and Sandoval also could start. Two three-sport athletes are making the switch to soccer as Coss comes over from softball and Denault comes over from track. “A strength of ours this year that has not been in the past is our athleticism,” Myers said. “Everyone is working very hard to get better. Adding the freshmen we did plus the newcomers coming from other sports has really increased our competitiveness and athleticism at practice.” Garcia returns after leading the team in scoring the last two seasons. She scored an area-best 27 goals last year. Denault, who brings “quickness and athleticism” will pair with Denault up top, while Preciado, Coss, Reddin, Orozco and Brown could all be scoring options. “We no longer are a team who only has one scoring option,” Myers said. “We have multiple girls who can score and other girls who strike the ball well. This is going to make life on Garcia much easier.” Siemer has been Mendota’s defensive anchor the last two years. Orozco and Allensworth also return on defense in front of Sanchez, who “got better as the season went on last season.”

Princeton

Coach: David Gray

Top returners: Devin Dever, sr., D; Maddie Oertel, sr., GK; Ella Grey, sr., MF; Chloe Ostrowski, jr., MF; Xiomi Cortez, sr., D; Olivia Sandoval, so., F

Worth noting: The Tigresses have three returning seniors in Dever, Oertel and Grey along with juniors Ostrowski and Cortez who have varsity experience and a group of sophomores who started multiple varsity games as freshmen. “The biggest strength of this team is its depth,” Gray said. “We have many girls who are quality players and can play many positions. We should be able to have a good rotation and be able to stay strong throughout matches and the season. Most of our girls have good skill and physicality.” Offensively, Gray expects the Tigresses to be balanced. Olivia Sandoval led the team in scoring last year. Ostrowski, Ava Kyle and Ruby Acker also will provide offense. Devin Dever will lead the defense. Cortez, Addy Dever, Jocelynn Robledo, Kayleigh Sims and Maddie Gibson also will be in the defensive rotation. “Our defense will be tough and physical this year,” Gray said. Oertel is expected to be a “consistent performer” in net. “I think this team should be able to win 60-70% of our matches and give ourselves good positioning for the postseason,” Gray said. “If we can get the right seeding and playoff positioning then we should compete for a regional title.”