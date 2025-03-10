March 10, 2025
Putnam County wins IESA Class 7th grade volleyball regional

By Kevin Hieronymus
Putnam County defeated Wethersfield 25-17, 25-10 to capture the Class 2A 7th grade regional championship on its home court on Thursday, March 6. The Pumas (18-5) will play host Peoria Christian (24-0) at 6:30 p.m. Monday for the sectional championship. Peoria Christian beat host Mossville 25-23, 25-12 for its regional title. Team members are (front row, from left) Anahi Avala, Jaylynn Dickey, Lillian Bouxsein, Jolene Pool, Natalie Guadiana, Anni Judd and Chloe Christensen; and (back row) Mylee Christensen, Ari McMullen, Savannah Grasser, Avery Lenkaitis, Kenzie Pierski, Izzy Bartoluzzi, Bella Sondgeroth, Murphy Hopkins and coach Shannon Jenkins. (Photo provided)

Kevin Hieronymus

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986. He previously was sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and was a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals' magazine. He is a 2021 inductee into the IBCA Hall of Fame (Media) and a 2023 inductee into the Shaw Media Illinois Valley Hall of Fame as "Distinguished Media."