Putnam County wins IESA Class 7th grade volleyball regional

Putnam County defeated Wethersfield 25-17, 25-10 to capture the Class 2A 7th grade regional championship on its home court on Thursday, March 6. The Pumas (18-5) will play host Peoria Christian (24-0) at 6:30 p.m. Monday for the sectional championship. Peoria Christian beat host Mossville 25-23, 25-12 for its regional title. Team members are (front row, from left) Anahi Avala, Jaylynn Dickey, Lillian Bouxsein, Jolene Pool, Natalie Guadiana, Anni Judd and Chloe Christensen; and (back row) Mylee Christensen, Ari McMullen, Savannah Grasser, Avery Lenkaitis, Kenzie Pierski, Izzy Bartoluzzi, Bella Sondgeroth, Murphy Hopkins and coach Shannon Jenkins. (Photo provided)