Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Danielle Bulson, Yorkville Christian, basketball, senior

Name: Danielle Bulson

School: Yorkville Christian, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why she was selected: Bulson scored 17 points in Yorkville Christian’s 48-41 regional final win over Serena to clinch the first regional championship in program history.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What’s it mean to win the first regional?

Bulson: To me winning the first regional is like a breath of fresh air. I was one of the first people who started the girls basketball program at Yorkville Christian and I had a lot of doubts in the beginning. But winning regionals for the first time gave me a perspective that everything was worth it and that it was all part of God’s plan.

When did you think you had a team capable of it? What makes the team special?

Bulson: I knew this year was the year we had the team that could go far because last year we had no seniors. That meant that we have been growing our bonds stronger together since last year and this year was to really show how much we have grown together. The team we have now is really special because of our team chemistry and a winning mentality!

Can you speak to the program’s progress since you first got here?

Bulson: The program’s progress when I first got here, like I said earlier, made me doubt a lot of things. We only had seven girls and during that time I doubted my ability and skills. I even thought about quitting, but reminded myself that God has a plan for me and this was a part of it.

What are your plans after high school?

Bulson: Right now my plans after high school are still undecided. I have a couple offers from some NAIA schools, but I am still looking! I plan to study business and marketing and to continue my athletic career in college.