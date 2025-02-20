Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Dom Rome, Sandwich, basketball, senior

Woodstock’s Liam Laidig, left, tussles with Sandwich’s Dom Rome in varsity boys basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, at Woodstock High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Dom Rome

School: Sandwich, senior

Sport: Basketball

Why he was selected: Rome scored 21 points to lead Sandwich past Woodstock North to clinch the program’s first conference championship in 32 years.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is is interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What does it mean to win the school’s first basketball conference title in 32 years? How did you find out – did it surprise you?

Rome: Means everything to me. Been a dream my whole life to put something on the school that will be there forever. I found out right after the win against Woodstock North and I wasn’t surprised because the start of the year I knew the team we were going to have this year and knew we were going to have a shot for it and will have a shot for regionals – just fell short last year.

What’s been the other highlights of the season?

Rome: Other highlights of the season, our team winning big in games, turning the season around, not starting off too good but we’ve been having a lot better practices and playing better as a team which has led to all of our success.

What’s the best part of getting to play multiple sports with your twin brother?

Rome: Best part of getting to play multiple sports with my brother is the bond we have for each other, getting a good bucket, making a good play. I play a lot better with him on the court or the field. It’s a surreal feeling.

I think I read that you planned to go into being an electrician after high school. How did you decide on that career?

Rome: I decided on the electrician career because I have a family member who is in the same work path and said it was a good thing to get into and pays good and good hours and I like to do it as well.

If you could pick four basketball players, alive or not, to start a team with you who would you pick?

Rome: Kobe [Bryant], Chance Lange, Austin Marks, Kevin Kozan.

Is there a TV show or movie that you’ve watched the most?

Rome: “Yellowstone.”