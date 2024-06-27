Northwest Herald All-Sports Award: Huntley makes it nine in a row

The Northwest Herald All-Sports Award debuted in the 1989-90 school year as a traveling trophy to the Fox Valley Conference school which exhibited the best boys and girls sports for the entire year.

Throughout its history, the plaque often wound up staying at a school for several years at a time, a traveling trophy which did not do much traveling.

Now, it seems to have taken up permanent residence at Huntley, which secured the honor for the ninth consecutive time. The Red Raiders scored 158 1/2 points to win, with Crystal Lake Central (111) and Prairie Ridge (108 1/2) in second and third.

There are 17 sports figured into the scoring, one more than last year as boys lacrosse was added. To be included in the scoring, sports must have all 10 FVC schools competing with no co-op teams.

Ten points are awarded for first-place finishes, nine for second and so on, with one point for 10th.

Huntley had its finest performance yet with 11 first-place finishes, three seconds, two thirds and one fifth.

Red Raiders athletic director Glen Wilson enjoyed one more year with his school winning it before he heads back to the classroom. Rita Castans will take over as AD this fall.

“We are extremely excited and honored to win the All-Sports Award,” Wilson, said. “The dedication and efforts of our students, coaches, families and administration in incredible to witness and be a part of.

“The atmosphere within our athletic program to learn the elements of success, respond to adversity and to do our best to achieve – win or lose – is contagious and makes this program a special one to be a part of.”

Huntley’s Victoria Evtimov (left) and Sophie Amin share a hug after winning the 3A 4x100 Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the IHSA girls state track meet in Charleston. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Red Raiders have an advantage with 2,996 students, as Dundee-Crown is next in enrollment size with 2,474. But Huntley also maintains its high levels in most sports year after year.

Huntley junior track and field state champion Dominique Johnson feels principal Marcus Belin plays a significant role.

“Dr. Belin instills school spirit in every student,” Johnson said. “The mindset of competing for your team or for your school is a lot more motivating than just competing for nothing. Huntley sports are so successful because we celebrate accomplishments. It encourages people to do their best when they know they’ll be recognized for it.

“I keep up with other sports. This football season I went to every football game. I didn’t go to the games because I love football, but because it’s fun to celebrate with a Huntley team.”

Raiders volleyball coach Karen Naymola, whose team was one of the FVC champions, feels like the coaches do a good job backing one another.

Huntley’s Talon Sargent races the last leg of the 4 x 100 relay during the Huntley IHSA Class 3A Boys Sectional Track and Field Meet on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at Huntley High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

“It’s a huge factor in the success of all or our programs that all the coaches are supportive of the other coaches and their programs,” volleyball coach Karen Naymola said. “They follow the other teams, sports and their successes.

“Also, coaches collaborate with one another. If I see something that football is doing or basketball is doing, and I like it, I’m not afraid to ask their coach for more information and implement that in my program.”

The Raiders won volleyball, girls cross country, girls tennis and boys soccer titles in the fall, took girls basketball and wrestling championships in the winter, then closed out with titles in baseball, softball, boys and girls track and field and boys lacrosse.

Prairie Ridge won championships in football and boys cross country. Crystal Lake South won in boys basketball and shared the boys soccer title with Huntley. Hampshire took the boys golf title, Crystal Lake Central won girls soccer and Jacobs and Cary-Grove shared the boys tennis championship.

Although state series performances are not counted, Cary-Grove won the Class 6A football state championship, South won the Class 2A boys soccer state title, and Central finished the year with the Class 2A girls soccer and Class 3A baseball state championships.

Crystal Lake Central has the most years winning the All-Sports Award at 10; Huntley’s nine consecutive years is the longest string of firsts.

Northwest Herald 2024 All-Sports Award

Place/School Points 158.5 111 108.5 99.5 95.5 95 72.5 77 72 56.5

All-Sports Award Winners