Boys basketball: Batavia breaks open tie game after 3 for 58-44 win against Wheaton Warrenville South

BATAVIA – Batavia scored 26 fourth-quarter points to break open a tight game with Wheaton Warrenville South and win its senior night contest, 58-44 Friday.

All 14 Bulldog seniors saw action on their home court.

Batavia led by five points at the end of both the first and second quarters.

The Tigers capitalized on four Batavia turnovers to tie the game in the third frame.

“They play great defense,” Batavia coach Jim Nazos said. “We know that every time we play them, you’ve got to be sound with the ball every second. Every pass matters.”

The two DuKane Conference squads were knotted at 32 all at the start of the final frame. Batavia scored the first two baskets of the period to break the deadlock.

Batavia senior Ben Vozza drew a charge from Max O’Connell (13 points) to ignite the Bulldogs offense, according to senior forward Kyle Porter, who scored 11 points for Batavia including two slam dunks.

“Ben Vozza got a charge and that gave us a boost for the rest of the game,” Porter said. “We also got some guys in who had some special minutes.”

After the Wheaton Warrenville South (13-14, 5-8) offensive foul, the Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 16-5 to put the game away and put to rest any fears fans had that the varsity game would also go to overtime, just like the sophomore contest did. The three extra period battle between the underclassmen ended with a Tigers 51-48 win.

Nazos agreed Vozza was the rally’s catalyst.

“A great team win. Vozza taking the charge was huge. I thought we also did a very good job of getting to the open guys and attacking the rim in the fourth quarter. We got to the rim a lot,” the Bulldogs coach said. “Kyle Porter was at the rim a bunch of times. I thought our guys found other guys. I thought we did a very good job of moving the ball.”

Wheaton Warrenville South’s Luca Carbonaro, who led all scorers with 15 points, provided all of the offense during the run including his fourth and final 3-pointer.

Nazos ensured all his of graduating players got time on the floor.

Seniors Gavin Engelhart, Brandon Redmond, Issac Witt, Charlie Whelpley and Luke Alwin started for Batavia (18-8, 10-3). Leading 7-4, they yielded the court to the regular starters — four of them seniors — at the 3:38 mark of the first quarter. Nazos substituted in the remaining graduating players throughout the game.

The large senior contingent, including Nazos’ son Nate (13 points) are “a special group” according to the Batavia coach.

“Some people would be afraid to take 14 seniors because obviously some are not going to play a lot. I never have before, but it’s because of who they are,” Nazos said. “They played with each other since second grade They are all best friends, they are all tight and they care for each other.”

Senior Jax Abalos scored 10 points for Batavia.

