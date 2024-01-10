Woodstock will welcome five new members to the Blue Streak Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday

Woodstock will induct five new members into the Blue Streak Athletic Hall of Fame at halftime of Friday’s boys basketball game against Sandwich.

Among the team are two former Northwest Herald Player of the Year winners, along with two of the best boys distance runners in school history. Craig Kastining (1998, football and basketball), Jordan Turner (2013, basketball and baseball), Dale Luckey (1973, football and wrestling) and J.D. Fuller and Phil Meyer (2011, cross country and track and field) comprise the new class.

Kastning was the 1997 Northwest Herald Football Player of the Year as a running back and defensive back on the Blue Streaks’ Class 5A state championship team. He rushed for 200 yards and two touchdowns in Woodstock’s 35-28 title game victory over Rock Island.

Turner was the 2013 Northwest Herald Boys Basketball Player of the Year and finished his career with 1,447 points, second on the Streaks’ all-time list to Dan Hill (1,791). Woodstock won its first regional title in 10 seasons in Turner’s senior year.

Luckey remains an enthusiastic supporter of Woodstock athletics, serving in the WHS Backers Club, helping maintain the football field and volunteering on the Hall of Fame committee. He has been recognized as the Backers Club Special Person, a Blue Streak Open honoree and the Woodstock Girls Softball Volunteer of the Year.

Fuller and Meyer led the 2010 boys cross country team to the Class 2A State Meet, where it finished 12th. Fuller’s fourth-place finish was the best in school history at the state meet; Meyer took ninth.