Wrestling: Glenbard East 4th, Geneva 5th at 2023 edition of Newbill Invitational

Geneva's Caleb Fleck competes with Lane Tech's Angel Santana at 120 pounds in the Newbill Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 6 ,2024 in Geneva. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

GENEVA – As a captain and returning state qualifier, Joe Pettit is invaluable to Geneva wrestling.

Those who didn’t know that before Saturday certainly know it now, as the junior was named the Most Valuable Wrestler at Saturday’s annual Jim Newbill Invitational after he upset Joliet Central’s Charles Walker with a 4-3 decision to win the 215-pound championship.

“I knew he was tough just based off of rankings and whatever,” Pettit said. “But I knew that didn’t matter. I knew I could wear him down. I kind of knew if I was going to win, it was going to be in the third period, so I kind of wore him out and then took my shot when I had it and reversed him and ended up on top.”

Pettit was the lone champion for the Vikings, who finished fifth amongst the 19-team field.

Brother Rice (197.5) won the title behind championship victories from Jack O’Connor (144), Gabiano Perez (165) and James Crane (190).

West Aurora (156) was the runner-up, followed by Lane Tech (155), Glenbard East (152) and then Geneva (118.5) to round out the top five.

After a bye, Pettit quickly pinned West Aurora’s Alfonso Aguilar before defeating Plainfield Central’s Anthony Minnito to advance to the finals.

“He loves to compete, and he hates losing,” Geneva coach Tom Chernich said. “He’s just a hard worker and an easy kid to coach, an easy kid to root for. I was probably a little too excited in the finals match, but you’ve got to have some fun.”

Sammy Sikorsky (106) and Andrew Wendt (132) placed second for the Vikings.

“I liked that I was able to get second place, because the other meets the highest place I’d gotten was third and fourth,” Wendt said. “Most recently I got sixth, but that was a pretty hard one, so I was happy to be able to get second on this. I’m doing better overall than last year with my wrestling; however, there are still things I need to work on.”

The Vikings received a nice boost from Peyton Marzen, who had been sidelined the past three weeks with a skin injury. Marzen won by fall against Glenbrook North’s Henry Hefner to place third, returning just in time for his final Newbill.

“Last year was my first (Newbill), so I was happy to be back,” he said. “It was rough (being out). I wish I could’ve been there the whole time. Obviously, I got the cardio in for this tournament, but it really stunk being away from the team and not being able to compete.”

There was no doubt in Marzen’s mind who was deserving of the Most Valuable Wrestler award this year.

“He’s (Pettit) the MVP right there,” he said. “And if I had to pick a most hard-working guy, that would be him. He’s going to rugby practice right now after winning a tournament. He’s crazy, but that’s just how he is.”

It proved to be an unforgettable tournament for West Aurora sophomore Evan Matkovich, who won at 132 with a tech fall win against Wendt.

“I hadn’t made it to a championship, and this was my first time being on the podium this year, so it feels pretty good,” Matkovich said. “I just think it was more like persistence, trying to work my turns faster and moving, transitioning onto the next thing over and over that made the difference.”

Teammate Dayne Serio (157) also won a title for the Blackhawks with a tech fall victory. Serio improved to 25-3 after defeating Addison Trail’s Martin Duarte.

“I’m just really persistent with this top work and all these turns,” he said. “Once I get on top, it’s like my dad says, it’s pretty much over.”

Glenbard East’s Waleed Binmahfooz (106) and Ismael Chaidez (120) won titles for the Rams, who took fourth place as a team.

Wheaton Warrenville South senior Sedeeq Al Obaidi (175) won by tech fall over Brother Rice freshman Dan Costello.

Joliet Central (113) was seventh and followed by Wheaton Warrenville South (109), Dundee-Crown (107) and Wheaton Academy (83.5).

Addison Trail (80.5), Plainfield Central (74) and Metea Valley (6) were among the other area teams that competed.