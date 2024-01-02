Prep Zone: Local athletes and coaches share their favorite memories of 2023

At the end of each calendar year, some of the area’s athletes and coaches who provided us sports highlights are asked about their favorite personal sports memories of that year.

This is their Prep Zone …

Julia Laidig, Woodstock (volleyball): “The highlight of my 2023 season, was the the sectional match against Prairie Ridge. It was such an exciting atmosphere, there was never a dull moment, the crowd was insane, and even though we lost, our team showed that we could compete with anybody. lt was so fun!”

Andrew Johnson, Marengo (baseball): “It has to be our Class 2A Johnsburg Regional championship game against Richmond-Burton. It was definitely the most important game I’ve ever played, not to mention had to pitch in. I remember warming up and having the jitters and being so nervous. Once I stepped on the field it was just another game. After giving up a run in the first inning I knew my teammates would pick me up and sure enough we scored two in the bottom of the first. After giving up the tying run in the third inning, I settled in and let the defense make plays behind me. I will never forget that last inning and Alten Bergbreiter coming up with the game-winning hit. What a great way to win the first baseball regional at Marengo since 2004.”

Madison Kenyon, Marian Central (girls tennis, girls basketball): “My favorite memory was going to the Class 1A Girls Tennis State Tournament with my team. The road to state started with Antioch Sectional where I competed against four different teams. The competition challenged me with endurance and intensity as one of my matches lasted three hours. Up to this point, this was the longest match I have ever played in. Throughout the match, my coaches and team had supported me throughout the fight. Through our team effort we were able to capture the sectional title for the first time in 20 years. We couldn’t have done this without the constant support from our school and all of our fans. After this accomplishment, my team and I had the honor to compete at state where we ended up placing seventh overall in 1A. I am very grateful for my coaches and teammates for all of their support and great memories.”

Prairie Ridge's Dom Creatore fights for extra yards against Cary-Grove during the 2023 season. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Dom Creatore, Prairie Ridge (football): “My favorite sports memory this year was beating our crosstown rivals, Cary-Grove, during Week 5 of our regular season. The built-up tension and energy going into this game meant something to the team and coaches, as it showed in practice. You can tell we wanted nothing more than to beat Cary-Grove. Stakes were not only high for us, going into this game 4-0 after winning against an outstanding Huntley team, but knowing the mark we could leave after beating an excellent Cary team. Everybody knew this would be a dogfight, and what team could do the little things better to win this game. The ups and downs this game had, and the momentum changing every possession, made it unique and meaningful, and I’m happy I could experience it playing both sides of the ball. Watching our coaches and players celebrate in joy showed the hard work we had accomplished and was all paying off. It’s something I will never forget.”

Dominique Johnson, Huntley (girls track and field): “My favorite memory by far was the team winning state. When coach (Jason) Monson told us we officially won, we were all together on the bleachers and there were tears in his eyes. Seeing him get emotional made me emotional too. I realized how rare it is, especially for Huntley, to accomplish as much as our team did. It was just so satisfying to know that the blood, sweat and tears that we put into the season amounted to something amazing.”

Jack Martens, Richmond-Burton (football, track and field): “My favorite sports memory of 2023 was definitely at the Class 2A Boys Track and Field State Meet. We had a really good prelim day and got pretty good lanes for the finals in Day 2. In the 4x400 we got third in state and in the 4x200 we got fifth. Both the relays had all juniors except one person, so next season can only get better. All of the practices and grinding paid off, and getting to stand on the podium for both events was the best feeling.”

Jake Hornok, Cary-Grove (football, boys basketball): “My favorite memory of 2023 was winning the Class 6A football state championship. Coming back after not making the playoffs and winning like we did was great. I don’t think the feeling of us not making the playoffs last year and losing the two regular-season games this year ever left us and it motivated us even more. I’ll never forget being able to share this with my teammates. We have been through so much together. To be able to complete our ultimate goal after everything that happened was truly amazing.”

Richmond-Burton’s Jasmine McCaskel runs through the finish line as she competes in the 400-meter during the 2023 Kishwaukee River Conference Girls Track and Field Meet. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Jasmine McCaskel, Richmond-Burton (girls cross country, wrestling and track and field): “My favorite sports memory of 2023 was when our girls track team won the Kishwaukee River Conference for the first time in many years. This was a very emotional moment for me as I witnessed the coach that has shaped me to be the runner that I am, crying tears of joy. My team proudly celebrated after we overcame both mental and physical challenges to defeat the competition. I am honored to have practiced with those girls every day and I cannot wait for what we will accomplish this year.”

Nico Velasquez, Crystal Lake South (boys soccer): “My favorite sports memory this year is winning the Class 2A state championship with the team, fans and family by our side. It’s not very often a lot of teams can be that successful as that is the end goal for each high school soccer team, but practicing and sharpening our skills every day at practice with the boys and getting another shot to play one more time leading up to the state championship game was the best part because those are memories I’ll never forget. Winning state proved our growth over the season as we went through some lulls early on the season, including losing to the Peoria Notre Dame this summer 3-0, but we managed through it and found the full benefits of each situation and continuously persevered to become better. I’m so grateful and proud of everyone especially the team and coaches for pushing each other so hard and being able to share the success we deserve because everyone stepped up and was a part of this in a positive way and there’s no better way to end a perfect ending season then that.”

Tallulah Eichholz, Harvard (softball): “My favorite memory was the wholesome moment my team and I had from that Class 3A Burlington Central Regoinal championship game. I just remember us having so much fun but also feeling the pressure. We really had nothing to lose. Our hard work had brought us that far we all were just excited. I remember having around 18 strikeouts and how hyped and proud my teammates were. Everyone wanted it as much as I did. There was so much singing and dancing throughout the dugout. Our energy was unbeatable that’s for sure. In those moments, I realized how lucky I was to have such an amazing group of girls. They truly have made this high school experience a blast. Even thought we had lost that game (1-0 to Kaneland), we battled every single inning. My girls had my back no matter what. I remember one part of the game, I hit a double and my teammates went WILD. They were so hyped. Then, my next teammate hit a single moving is one step closer to home. They wanted it really bad. This game was so important to me because it didn’t just grow me. This game grew everyone’s knowledge. It was our best game of the season I’d say. This game really showed us what we had in store for this upcoming season. It really grew my relationships with all the girls. I’m so proud and excited for all these girls. At the end of the game, our coaches sat us down and told each and every one of us how proud they were. I’m pretty sure they made all of us cry.”

Jacobs’ Grant Stec heads off the field during the 2023 season. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Grant Stec, Jacobs (football): “My last ever high school football catch. We were losing by nine points as the clock was winding down against Lincoln Way Central in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs. At this point we knew that we weren’t going to win the game. With 15 seconds left and the clock running down, my coach calls a pass play for me. I run a corner route and make a toe tap catch before falling out of bounds. I rolled over and saw that the clock was at zero. Even though we lost (23-14), that was my last high school game ever, it was nostalgic for me to make that last catch.”

Sarah Fack, Crystal Lake Central (girls soccer coach): “My most memorable moment from this past season is probably our 4-3 double overtime Class 2A Sectional final win against Boylan Catholic (on the road to the program’s first trip to state). Each time we’ve met Boylan in playoffs, we have gone to overtime or PKs, including 2022’s sectional final loss in a penalty-kick shootout. This year’s game was an intense, back-and-forth battle where players showed a ton of grit and belief. It was a special season and team for Central, and that game encapsulated their spirit really well.”