November 24, 2023

Jay’Lin Murphy leads Joliet Central to WJOL victory: The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, November 24

Joliet Central boys, Plainfield South, Plainfield East girls score victories

By Shaw Local News Network

Boys basketball

Joliet Central 74, Bradley-Bourbonnais 61: Jay’Lin Murphy had eight 3-pointers in 28 points during a WJOL Tournament win.

The Steelmen will play for the championship at 3:15 p.m. Saturday against Romeoville at the University of St. Francis.

Bolingbrook 63, Peoria Manual 48: The Raiders advanced to the championship game with a Decatur Thanksgiving Tournament victory.

Seneca 63, Somonauk 49: The Fighting Irish battled to a Seneca Irish Turkey Tournament victory and will play Serena for the title Saturday.

Coal City 58, Morris 44: Jack Wheeler had 20 points and eight rebounds, but the Coalers fell short in Coal City/Manteno Thanksgiving Tournament action.

Sandburg 77, Lincoln-Way West 38: Eli Bach and Jacob Bereza earned all-tournament selections, but the Warriors fell and finished the Spartan-Ram Classic in fourth place.

Chicago Ag. Science 66, Gardner-South Wilmington 33: Bennett Grant had 14 points and five rebounds but the Panthers lost in a Coal City/Manteno Thanksgiving Tournament matchup.

Manteno 49, Peotone 34: The Blue Devils came up short in Coal City/Manteno Thanksgiving Tournament action.

Girls basketball

Plainfield South 63, Addison Trail 33: The Cougars battled to a Hinsdale South Tournament win.

Plainfield East 70, East Aurora 49: The Bengals picked up a St. Charles East Tournament victory.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois