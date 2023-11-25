Jay’Lin Murphy leads Joliet Central to WJOL victory: The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, November 24

Boys basketball
Joliet Central 74, Bradley-Bourbonnais 61: Jay’Lin Murphy had eight 3-pointers in 28 points during a WJOL Tournament win.
The Steelmen will play for the championship at 3:15 p.m. Saturday against Romeoville at the University of St. Francis.
Bolingbrook 63, Peoria Manual 48: The Raiders advanced to the championship game with a Decatur Thanksgiving Tournament victory.
Seneca 63, Somonauk 49: The Fighting Irish battled to a Seneca Irish Turkey Tournament victory and will play Serena for the title Saturday.
Coal City 58, Morris 44: Jack Wheeler had 20 points and eight rebounds, but the Coalers fell short in Coal City/Manteno Thanksgiving Tournament action.
Sandburg 77, Lincoln-Way West 38: Eli Bach and Jacob Bereza earned all-tournament selections, but the Warriors fell and finished the Spartan-Ram Classic in fourth place.
Chicago Ag. Science 66, Gardner-South Wilmington 33: Bennett Grant had 14 points and five rebounds but the Panthers lost in a Coal City/Manteno Thanksgiving Tournament matchup.
Manteno 49, Peotone 34: The Blue Devils came up short in Coal City/Manteno Thanksgiving Tournament action.
Girls basketball
Plainfield South 63, Addison Trail 33: The Cougars battled to a Hinsdale South Tournament win.
Plainfield East 70, East Aurora 49: The Bengals picked up a St. Charles East Tournament victory.