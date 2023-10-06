Steve Soucie’s Week 7 games to watch: Wilmington, Coal City set to renew rivalry

If Week 7 of the IHSA football season was hoping to provide an encore to a power-packed Week 6 slate, that’s a pretty tall ask.

The schedule might not be as flashy as Week 6 was and none of the state’s 246 games involving playoff eligible teams has one of the state’s 49 remaining undefeated teams squaring off against another undefeated teams.

But a deeper cut of Week 7 provides some very interesting factoids about the depth of the schedule that Week 7 does actually provide.

• 20 of the state’s undefeated teams are playing a team above .500 in Week 7.

• Five games pit a pair of teams that both enter the game with 5-1 records.

• There are 205 teams in Illinois with records above the .500 mark. 86 of those teams (42 percent) will play an opponent on the other side of the field that also boasts an above .500 record.

Is there a lot of flash in the Week 7 schedule? No. But is there a lot of substantive games that will have a huge impact on how the postseason playoff picture looks? Absolutely.

Here’s a look at some of the top games in Week 6:

St. Rita (4-2) at Wheaton St. Francis (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday: Does St. Francis have another rabbit to pull out of its hat? Two straight weeks the Spartans have claimed victory from the jaws of potential defeat, but this contest will require yet another step up in performance as St. Rita’s two losses come at the hands of two of the three best programs in the state in Loyola and Mount Carmel.

Loyola (6-0) at IC Catholic (5-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday: An extremely rare meeting of a pair of defending state championship that are separated by five classifications of where they won their titles. IC Catholic has made an extremely good accounting for itself against teams much larger than they in the CCL/ESCC thus far, but this is a whole different animal.

Huntley (5-1) at Cary-Grove (5-1), 1 p.m. Saturday: A Saturday matinee will likely decide who claims runner-up honors in the Fox Valley Conference. Any chance either one of them have at grabbing even a share of league leadership comes coupled with a must win in this contest.

Wilmington (5-1) at Coal City (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday: These long time rivals have both played spectacular football since both fell in Week 1 contests to a pair of currently undefeated teams. The rivalry also has a long history of being something of a defensive struggle and it would be surprising if things deviated from that typical norm.

Bradley-Bourbonnais (5-1) at Lincoln-Way West (5-1), 7 p.m. Friday: Both of this programs hoped for good things, but 5-1 records through six games have likely exceeded expectations for both. The winner here comes close to sewing up the conference title in the surprisingly deep SouthWest Suburban Red race.

Other games of note: Peoria at Bloomington; Brother Rice at Nazareth; Carmel at Providence; Kenwood vs. Morgan Park; Rochelle at Sandwich; Washington at Dunlap; Bolingbrook at Sandburg; Lake Forest at Lake Zurich; Williamsville at Maroa-Forsyth; Rockridge at Morrison; Downers Grove North at Lyons; Glenbard West at York; Durand-Pecatonica at Fulton; Murphysboro at Harrisburg.