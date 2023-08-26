Hampshire shuts out McHenry in FVC opener: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Friday, Aug. 25

Hampshire 34, McHenry 0: At Hampshire, running back Cole Klawikowski ran 21 times for 125 yards and four touchdowns as the Whip-Purs (1-0, 1-0) beat the Warriors (0-1, 0-1) in their Fox Valley Conference game on Friday.
Klawikowski scored twice in the first quarter, then once in the second quarter and again early in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback Luke Lacke tossed a 41-yard scoring pass to Ari Fivelson for Hampshire’s other touchdown. Lacke was 3 for 4 for 92 yards passing. Matthew Pyrek led Hampshire with 10 tackles.
Hampshire coach Shane Haak, who coached the previous four seasons at Portage, Wisconsin, picked up his first win as the Whips coach.
McHenry’s Conner McLean ran for 32 yards to lead the Warriors.
Evergreen Park 20, Marengo 14: At Evergreen Park, the host Mustangs scored broke a 14-14 tie with 1:48 remaining to hand the Indians (0-1) a nonconference loss.
Antonio Clay-Jones scored on a 5-yard run for the game-winner.
Marengo (0-1) never trailed by more than a touchdown. Quarterback David Lopez scored on an 11-yard run in the third quarter to tie the score. The Mustangs scored on a 72-yard touchdown pass 20 seconds later.
The Indians came back with Connor Sacco’s 6-yard touchdown run with 6:42 left in the fourth quarter.