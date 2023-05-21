NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, May 20, 2023

The St. Bede softball team took an early lead that was more than enough for Reagan Stoudt in the circle as the top-seeded Bruins rolled to a 12-0, five-inning victory over No. 4 Annawan-Wethersfield in the Class 1A Wethersfield Regional championship in Kewanee.
“It was a good game,” St. Bede coach Shawn Sons said. “It certainly helps getting up three runs early. You can kind of settle in a bit more.”
The Bruins scored twice in the bottom of the first as Ella Hermes ripped an RBI double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Maddy Dalton.
St. Bede added one run in the second before breaking it open in the third with a six-run outburst, highlighted by a two-run home run by Madelyn Torrance.
“She was flashing the leather (in the field) and it was good to see her barrel up on that ball,” Sons said. “She’s been doing very well for us lately putting the ball in play. To see her go power mode was awesome.”
The Titans threatened in the third as they loaded the bases with one out, but Stoudt induced a fielder’s choice and a pop out to end the inning.
Stoudt threw a one-hitter, striking out four batters and walking three.
“Our girls have been doing that all year,” Sons said. “They’ve gotten in some trouble, but they never push the panic button. They’re even-keeled as far as emotions. They know they can strike them out or throw them out. It’s a testament to their intestinal fortitude. They don’t get shook.”
The Bruins (21-7) advance to the St. Bede Sectional where they will face Woodhull at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Woodhull beat Abingdon-Avon 9-4 in the West Prairie Regional final Friday.
“That’s going to be huge,” Sons said about having a home sectional. “We’re going to have the home crowd there. The more energy we have, then better it’s going to be. We’re really looking forward to it.”
At Sterling: La Salle-Peru split a pair of games in a triangular, beating Sterling 5-0 and losing to Metamora 7-1.
Taylor Martyn went 2 for 4 with two runs against Sterling, while Ava Lannen was 1 for 4 and drove in two runs.
Chloe Mitchell threw a six-hit shutout, striking out eight and walking one.
Martyn was 2 for 3 with a double and a run against Metamora, while Evin Becker went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Taylor Vescogni was the losing pitcher.
BASEBALL
Henry-Senachwine 2, Peoria Christian 1: Lance Kiesewetter threw a complete game, striking out 14 batters to lead the Mallards to a victory in the Class 1A Stark County Regional championship in Toulon.
Kiesewetter also had one of Henry’s two hits and drove in a run. Jacob Miller had the other hit for the Mallards, who won their second regional championship in a row.
Zachary Barnes and Grey Thompson each scored a run for Henry (20-6), which advances to the Illinois Wesleyan Sectional.
The Mallards play Delavan at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Delavan advanced with a 5-4 win over LeRoy in the LeRoy Regional final.