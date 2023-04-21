Baseball: Lockport endures to outlast Lincoln-Way East

LOCKPORT – The Lockport baseball team put forth a Herculean effort to insure that it would get all seven of its opportunities to hit on Thursday.
As it turned out, the Porters needed each and every one of them.
After surviving over an hour of weather delays, Lockport pushed across two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to secure a 7-6 victory over Lincoln-Way East.
The game was halted because of rain and lightning in the top of the sixth inning with Lincoln-Way East up 6-5. The Griffins threatened to add an insurance run but didn’t, and Lockport (10-6, 3-3) went quietly in its half of the sixth inning.
The seventh appeared to be duplicating that with the Griffins threatening to push across an insurance run but once again not being able to do so. Lockport then sent the top of its order up to try to at the very least extend the game.
Joey Manzo led off the frame with an infield hit, and Anthony Francone followed by putting down a sacrifice bunt. Lincoln-Way East elected to try to cut down the lead runner at second, but threw the ball away to set up a first-and-third situation with nobody out.
A wild pitch during Anthony Martinez’s at-bat allowed Manzo to score from third to tie the game at 6-all, and Lockport elected to have Martinez still sacrifice to push the now potential winning run over to third base.
Still, Lincoln-Way East (13-4-1, 5-1) might have had a chance to force extra innings after inducing a strikeout for the second out of the frame. Lockport sent up pinch-hitter Ryan Groberski to try to send the waterlogged Porters home happy.
Groberski went to the plate with one thought in his mind: just put the ball in play – which he did by pushing a slow roller to second base which wasn’t fielded cleanly as the winning run crossed the plate.
“I was just thinking ‘Put the ball in play and give myself a chance,’” Groberski said. “I was just running, I wasn’t really watching where the ball was. I was just trying to beat it out.”
Lockport coach Scott Malinowski wasn’t surprised his team came through.
“We had the momentum and we were into their bullpen, so that’s why we worked so hard to get the field ready and convince everyone that it was fine, and it was fine,” Malinowski said. “We challenged the heck out of them after Tuesday’s game, where we struck out 11 times. We told them that was not Lockport Porter baseball in the batter’s box. It was a complete lack of competitiveness. And we only struck out three times and put the ball in play and made enough happen to win.”
Early on it was all Lincoln-Way East, as it got back-to-back clean singles from Matt Hudik and Tyler Bell to start the game, and then Zach Kwasny coaxed a walk to load the bases. Aiden Knipper reached base via catcher’s interference to bring in the game’s first run, and John Connors then stretched the lead substantially by smashing a Dylan Nagle offering over the fence for a grand slam and a 5-0 Griffins lead.
Nagle settled down to strike out the next three batters and pitch very well over the rest of the four-inning stint, keeping the game close enough to give Lockport a puncher’s chance.
Lincoln-Way East added a sixth run in the second inning, when the Griffins successfully worked a rundown situation to essentially steal a run. On a first-and-third, two-out situation, Kwasny broke from first and kept the rundown going long enough to allow the lead runner, Jack Cosich, to score from third base.
That put the Griffins in what appeared to be total control with a 6-0 lead, but that control was fleeting as Lockport closed the gap significantly in its half of the third inning.
The Porters got a one-out single from Nagle to start a rally, and after Manzo was hit by a pitch, Francone laced a double to bring home Lockport’s first run. Then after a strikeout, Jake Moerman slugged a three-run homer to close the gap to 6-4.
Moerman ripped an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth to tighten things up further to 6-5, but Griffins relief pitcher Connor Bird was able to wiggle out of the jam without further damage to hold the score where it was.
Lockport’s efforts early on were thwarted by a number of strong defensive plays by Lincoln-Way East. The Griffins turned double plays in the first and second innings to squelch potential threats, and third baseman Jared Velez made a number of tricky plays at the hot corner.