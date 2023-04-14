Herald-News Baseball Notebook: Postseason paths released by IHSA

In a spring season that always seems to zip by rather quickly, it is almost astonishing to consider that the postseason is only a little over a month away.
In that spirit, the Illinois High School Association recently released its postseason routes that teams in all four classifications will take.
There’s not a lot of a variety from last year’s assignments, and it looks the area will be embroiled in some epic postseason battles, particularly in Class 4A.
Lockport will once again host a sectional. And once again, it looks to be power-packed.
Lincoln-Way West emerged from last year’s melee, requiring wins over multiple quality teams to do it. The Warriors should be in the mix to defend that crown, but they could get stern challenges from numerous high-quality opponents in the 17-team sectional field that also includes Providence, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Homewood-Flossmoor, Sandburg, Joliet West and the host school, Lockport.
Homewood-Flossmoor, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central and Sandburg will serve as regional hosts in the sectional complex.
The remainder of area teams in Class 4A and almost all of the the Southwest Prairie Conference finds itself somewhere in the Illinois Wesleyan Super-Sectional grouping.
Some will be in the 17-team Romeoville Sectional, including Plainfield North, the sectional champion from a year ago who fell to the eventual state champions from Edwardsville in the super-sectional round.
Those not in the Romeoville Sectional find themselves in the Illinois Wesleyan Sectional, which is grouped into two eight team sub-sectionals. Minooka will host one of those regionals, which almost certainly will include Plainfield Central and Plainfield South because of geographical concerns.
Lemont and Morris are the only area teams in the Class 3A field. Lemont landed in Sub-Sectional B of the Kaneland Sectional, where it will also serve as a regional host; while Morris will host a regional as part of Sub-Sectional A in the Metamora Sectional.
There’s almost no deviation from the path Joliet Catholic took on its way to the Class 2A state championship last year. A 12-team sub-sectional will have regionals hosted by Coal City and Manteno, while the Hilltoppers will host the sectional. The winner of that sectional will head to Geneseo, which is exactly where last year’s super-sectional was held.
Dwight and Gardner-South Wilmington are both in Sub-Sectional A of the Illinois Wesleyan Sectional in Class 1A.
They all count this time
In a change made this season, crossover games count in the SouthWest Suburban Conference race this season.
In previous campaigns, only the twin bill of games played against opponents inside of one’s division factored into the conference race. Now losses in crossover games could throw a monkey wrench in a team’s conference-title aspirations.
So that explained why Lincoln-Way East coach Eric Brauer was breathing a sigh of relief when his team used a late home run from Tyler Bell to capture an 11-10 win over crossover foe Lincoln-Way Central on Monday.
“That was big,” Brauer said. “It made us 3-0 in conference play, and considering how loaded our sectional is, every one of those wins are definitely going to matter down the line.”
Milestones
Morris head coach Todd Kein recently claimed his 300th career victory.
All 300 of those wins have come at Morris in a career that began in 2005 and has included a pair of regional titles.
Kein’s teams have failed to record double-digit season victories just once in his tenure, and Morris is well on its way to adding another double-digit win season to the stack, as it has started this season with a 9-3 mark.