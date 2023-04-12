High School Sports Roundup for Tuesday, April 11: Grace Williams scores 5 goals in St. Charles East rout

Note: Coaches are highly encouraged to submit nightly results for these roundups. Please email Jake Bartelson at jbartelson@shawmedia.com or tag him on Twitter: @JakeBartelson to get team results included. Please include names and stats! Or, allow admin access to team Gamechanger accounts.

Girls Soccer

St. Charles East defeated Glenbard North 10-0.

The Saints had five goals from reigning Chronicle girls soccer Player of the Year, Grace Williams. Alli Saviano added two, Northern Illinois commit Kara Machala, Mia Raschke and Georggia Desario each had one goal.

The Saints are now 9-0 and 2-0 in DuKane Conference play.

Burlington Central defeated DeKalb 9-1

Ava Elders, Haley Lindquist and Eva Boer each scored two goals. Eva Samuelian, Grace Brown and Ellie Elders had one goal for the Rockets.

The Rockets are 3-3-1, 0-0-1.

⋅ St. Charles North defeated Lake Park 8-0

Baseball

Geneva defeated Glenbard North 14-4

Geneva senior Aiden Mayer drives in three runs and Geneva overpowers Glenbard North with a six-run fifth inning to win the second consecutive game of their series on Tuesday.

Jake Bartelson’s story can be viewed here.

⋅ St. Charles East defeated Lake Park 6-3

⋅ Wheaton Warrenville South defeated St. Charles North 6-5

⋅ Batavia fell to Wheaton North 2-0

Water Polo

Naperville Central defeated St. Charles North 11-10

St. Charles North sophomore James Shimon had four goals, three assists and five steals to lead the North Stars. Ben Bransky had three goals and three steals, Robby Kemp had two goals and one assist and Joe Shimon had one goal, three assists and two steals.