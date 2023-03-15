2023 Northwest Herald boys lacrosse season preview capsules

Fox Valley Conference
Cary-Grove
Coach: Adam Valiga (first season)
2022 record: 6-9, 5-3 FVC
Top returners: Colin Desmet, sr, M; Keegan Dorion, sr., D; Ben Dunkin, sr., A; Cameron Haefs, sr., G; Brenden Baumgart, jr., M
Key newcomer: Richard Park, sr., D
Worth noting: Valiga said the transition has been smooth thanks to his assistant coaches who have stayed with the program. “It’s been a really good process,” Valiga said. “I think the guys have all bought into what we’re trying to build in this program.” … Desmet and Dorion return after earning All-FVC honors last season. … The Trojans will have a good mix of experienced players and those new to the sport. Valiga believes his experienced senior group will help throughout the season. “We’re going to definitely lean on those guys as the season progresses,” Valiga said.
Crystal Lake Central
Coach: Leo Zimmerman (seventh season)
2022 record: 9-6, 4-4 FVC
Top returners: Jack Blum, sr., D; Hunter Doppke, sr., D; Tristan Hill, jr., G; Joey Joswiak, sr., G; Brady Farrell, so., LSM; Ernie Metz, jr., A; Caleb Handley, jr., M
Key newcomers: Tyler McMahon, jr, M; Abraham Quinn, fr., M
Worth noting: The Tigers want to advance to the sectional semifinals after falling in the second round last season. “We want to peak at the end of the season,” Zimmerman said. … Blum returns after earning All-FVC honors last season. He and Doppke will lead a defensive group that returns most of its starters from last year and should limit opponents’ scoring opportunities. … Hill and Joswiak both return after splitting time in goal last season. … Sixty students tried out for the two different levels, the most in program history. Zimmerman was excited by the large number and what it could mean for the future of the program. “It’s always exciting, a good thing for the future,” Zimmerman said.
Crystal Lake South
Coach: Jim Krol (fifth season)
2022 record: 9-12, 4-4 FVC
Top returners: Griffin Baker, sr., LSM; Michael Saccomanno, sr., A; Joey Barnett, sr., G; Ray Moresi, sr., D; Eric Pachla, sr., FOGO; Jaden O’Brien, sr., A
Worth noting: There will be times when the Gators will have 10 seniors on the field. Krol hopes that experience will help South come out on top in close games. “We’ve shown some growth over the last couple of years, so now that the core of the team is seniors, it’ll be interesting to see what they can do in their last run together,” Krol said. … Griffin and Saccomanno return as one of the best-scoring duos in the area. Griffin is committed to play collegiately at Wagner College and Saccomanno will play at College of DuPage. … Saccomanno, Griffin, Moresi and O’Brien all earned All-FVC honors last season. … The Gators took down Cary-Grove in last season’s postseason before losing to Huntley. South is looking to go further in the playoffs with an experienced group.
Dundee-Crown
Coach: Kyle Loftus (second season)
2022 record: 0-18, 0-8 FVC
Top returners: Ashtyn Gallagher, jr., LSM; Jonas Gotter, sr., D; Hayden Peterson, jr., M
Worth noting: Loftus is looking for the Chargers to take their next step in his second season. He feels his coaching staff built a strong culture last season and is now excited to watch the Chargers use their experiences from last season. “We’re just looking to build this program and take some big steps forward,” Loftus said. … After going winless last season, the Chargers are ready to win their first game and show off their growth from growing pains last year. “They’re done losing,” Loftus said. “They’re hungry for it.”
Hampshire
Coach: Collin Rustay (fifth season)
2022 record: 18-7, 8-1 FVC
Top returners: Ryan Jensen, sr, D; Nate Jensen, sr., M; Camden Smith, jr., A; Chase Lorbiecki, jr., M
Key newcomer: Henry Tworek, so., G
Worth noting: The Whip-Purs will try to replace 12 seniors from last season’s team. With so many new players, Rustay is looking for growth as the season progresses. “It’s finding that identity and preparing for a late-season run,” Rustay said. … Hampshire lost both the FVC title and a sectional title to Huntley last season. Rustay said the Whips have enjoyed the rivalry but are ready to take their next step to win the FVC and a sectional. The two will play later in the season. “It’s been trying to reach that same success and not playing little brother anymore, trying to reach their height and win a conference championship,” Rustay said. … Smith returns after missing last season with an ACL injury.
Huntley
Coach: Dom Saccomanno (eighth season)
2022 record: 19-5, 8-0 FVC, FVC champions, IHSA sectional champions
Top returners: Andrew Baumley, sr., A; Nico Andrews, jr., A; Connor Ardell, sr., A; Tyler Readinger, sr., D/LSM
Key newcomers: SJ Engmann, fr., M; Gio Baggio, fr., M F/O
Worth noting: The Red Raiders bring back a bunch of talent from last season’s historic team that won its first sectional title and another FVC title. Huntley will look to make more history by taking its next step as a program. ... Baumley returns after being named last season’s Northwest Herald Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year. He scored 40 goals, tallied 26 assists and won 79% of his faceoffs and should lead the Red Raiders for a second straight season. ... Baumley, Readinger and Ardell all return after earning All-FVC honors last season. ... Huntley will challenge itself in its nonconference schedule. The Red Raiders take on perennial powerhouse programs Hinsdale Central, York and Wheaton Academy and are set to play other talented teams at the Glenbard West Tournament.
Jacobs
Coach: John Bigler (16th season)
2022 record: 3-12, 2-7 FVC
Top returners: Nick White, sr., A; Will Von Eyser, jr., M; Dan Curran, jr., M; Drake Doubek, jr., D
Key newcomers: Tucker Wall, jr., G; Joey McGrath, so., G
Worth noting: The Golden Eagles will only have two seniors on this season’s team. After being senior-heavy recently, Bigler is excited to see what the younger players can add to the varsity roster. “I’m excited to see how the youth movement works for us, especially as we play some teams who might be senior-heavy,” Bigler said. … Doubek is set to return after battling shoulder issues last season and during this past football season. … Wall and McGrath will battle it out for the starting goalie position.
McHenry
Coach: Jim Blaz (second season)
2022 record: 1-15, 1-7 FVC
Top returners: Dominic Caruso, sr., M; Kevin Keyfauver, sr., D; Lucas Winkelman, so., A
Key newcomers: Gavin LaRose, fr., M
Worth noting: The Warriors are building the culture within the program in Blaz’s second season. With a new coach and plenty of new players, McHenry is still working on putting things together. “They just want to be better,” assistant coach Sandy Libbury said. “Everyone is working hard this year to be better and more understanding that they need to study the game and not just play it.” … McHenry wants to score more this season after falling in short in supplying goals for a strong defense. … LaRose has already made an impact with McHenry. “He’s going to be someone everyone knows in a couple of years,” Labbury said.
Prairie Ridge
Coach: Scott Fischer (first season)
2022 record: 12-8, 5-3 FVC
Top returners: Charlie Ferree, sr., M; Mike Olas, sr., G; Nick Giglio, sr., D; Kyle Batt, sr., M; Mason Schmit, so., M; Tim Hess, jr., A
Key newcomers: Nick Iavarone, sr.; Hudson Giglio, fr.; Jake McWilliams, sr.
Worth noting: Fischer takes over the program after being a club coach. He credited his familiarity with some of the players with easing the transition to his coaching staff. “It’s been great having the people I do know lending a helping hand in every chance they get,” Fischer said. … Feere returns after earning All-FVC honors last season. … Iavarone returns to the program after not playing the last couple seasons. … Hudson Giglio has already helped newcomers as a freshman. “He’s been speaking volumes to a lot of the newcomers,” Fischer said. … The Wolves are looking to contend for an FVC title. “It’s going to take a lot to get there,” Fischer said. “We’re going to have to get through some teams that have been staples in the conference in the past like Huntley and Hampshire.”
Independent
Marian Central
Coach: Patrick Brunken (third season)
2022 record: 9-9, 0-5 ESCC
Top returners: Rylan Dolter, jr., D; Michael Lange, jr., D; Anthony Brennan, jr., A; Jake Sievert, jr., LSM/M
Key newcomers: Wyatt Pierce, sr., G; Matt Labj, sr., M
Worth noting: The Hurricanes will need to replace 15 seniors from last season’s team and will only have three this season. Brunken is excited to see what his junior class can do this year. “I’m looking forward to seeing how much they have matured and gotten better in the offseason,” Brunken said. … Marian earned a No. 5 seed in the Huntley Sectional of last season’s postseason, the highest in program history. … Without a conference this season, the Hurricanes are looking to win as many games as possible to earn a high seed for the postseason. “We want to win every game in McHenry County and we want to win every game of the private schools that we play,” Brunken said. “That’s your target.”