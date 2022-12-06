Girls basketball: St. Bede outlasts Newman to win tight Three Rivers East contest

STERLING – Playing a bit short-handed against an equally short-handed team Monday night, St. Bede found itself in a dogfight it did not expect.
But thanks to Ashlynn Ehm’s 21 points and some key baskets in the final few minutes, the Bruins pulled out a 40-36 win over the host Newman Comets in a Three Rivers East game in Sterling.
“I didn’t think we were going to go through that, but we just kept pushing,” said Ehm, who was astonished to learn after the game that she scored that many points. “We’re a small team, so we’re in good shape and have conditioning to just keep going. And I think we’re pretty smart; we do have errors sometimes, but we push through it. It’s great to get this win.”
St. Bede (3-3, 1-1) led 8-7 after the first quarter and 18-15 at halftime before pulling away a bit in the third quarter. Ella Hermes hit her second 3-pointer of the game, and Ehm had a basket and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line in the period to stretch the margin to 28-21 heading into the fourth.
Newman (0-8, 0-3) fought back, cutting its deficit to 34-32 in the final three minutes. But Hermes hit a jumper from the free-throw line to push the margin to four points with 1:40 left, then Ehm scored and was fouled with 1:12 to play. Despite a lane violation on the free throw, the Bruins led 38-32.
“Ashlynn stepped up and had a real nice game,” St. Bede coach Stephanie Mickley said. “It’s good that we play in close games so we know how to handle it, and we can see it expose our weaknesses. But we’ve got to work on the fundamentals harder.”
The Comets had a few chances, but missed free throws and the inability to turn late steals into points were costly. St. Bede rebounded its own miss and took a timeout with 13.3 seconds left, then Hermes found Ehm on the baseline on an in-bounds play for a layup with 11 seconds to play for a 40-33 lead.
Lucy Oetting nailed a 3-pointer for Newman at the buzzer for the final score.
Ehm scored 13 of her game-high 21 in the second half, and Hermes had a pair of 3s and nine points for the Burins. Sadie Koehler and Jeanna Ladzinsky scored four points each, and Kristal De La Torre added a first-period basket for St. Bede.
“Two scrappy teams, and we didn’t necessarily come to play; I think we took them too lightly. They’ve got a very disciplined team that never gave up, and I’ve got to give them a lot of credit,” Mickley said. “Every game we play, we have to take it 100% seriously. We’re young, and we’re improving, but we’ve got to improve on the basics.”
Madison Duhon led Newman with 17 points and seven rebounds, and she also nabbed two steals. Oetting finished with 12 points and three steals, Amiya Rodriguez had four points and five rebounds, and Lauryn Francque was 3 for 4 at the free-throw line and also pulled down five boards. The Comets were playing without all-conference post Jess Johns, who averages a double-double but was out sick.
“We moved the ball very well, and I think we held each other more accountable this game, especially knowing that we didn’t have two of our starters because they’re sick,” Duhon said. “Altogether, I think we played fast and we didn’t quit the entire game.”
“We have seven players out today – half the team either had COVID or the flu – and it was only the second time these players ran the high-post offense, so I think they really did well with it, with as little time as they’ve spent trying to figure it out,” Newman coach Kevin Malley added. “The defense was pretty good, too; it was scrappy. St. Bede was a good team, well-coached and well-disciplined, and I’m proud of my team for fighting. We’re getting close to that victory, we’ve just got to keep pushing.”