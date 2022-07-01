Girls Soccer: 2022 Herald News All-Area Team

July 01, 2022
2022 Boys State Basketball Central
By Steve Soucie

Lincoln-Way Central’s Jenni Andjelic takes a shot against Sandburg in the Class 3A Sandburg Sectional title game. Friday, May 27 2022, in Orland Park. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Meet the 2022 Herald-News All-Area girls soccer team.

FIRST TEAM

Jenni Andjelic, Center/Midfielder, Lincoln-Way Central

One would best be advised not to tangle with Andjelic in 50/50 situations as the Wisconsn-Milwaukee recruited tended to get her way. Andjelic notched 15 goals and dished out eight assists with her head coach Sean Fahey calling her “the glue between out back line and attacking core.”

Paige Bingen, Midfielder, Lemont

Bingen earned an All-State nod as well as being named the South Suburban Blue Conference Player of the Year for her efforts patrolling the midfield for Lemont. The junior standout finished the season with five goals and seven assists.

Liz Cardwell, Forward, Joliet Catholic

Joliet Catholic was unable to make a return trip to the state tournament this season but with dynamic underclassmen like this freshman it probably won’t be long before the Angels are knocking on that door again. Cardwell scored 25 goals in her debut season at the varsity level and looks primed to pace the offense for several years.

Christine Erdman, Outside Back, Lincoln-Way Central

Erdman’s main strength was an innate ability to make life very difficult for the opponent’s best attacking players. But Erdman, a Bowling Green commit, wasn’t only a lockdown defender as she ended up being Lincoln-Way Central’s leading goal scorer with 19 goals and also dished out 15 assists.

Grace Grundhofer, Center Back, Lincoln-Way Central

The intangibles that the Herald News Player of the Year brings to the pitch are numerous and often exercised by the Knights. A tremendous defender, Grundhofer seems to have a read on what it is about to happen before most around here. Her dynamic flip throw has led to frequent big plays as well.

Alexa Hadley, Goalkeeper, Lincoln-Way Central

The Knights will be the first to tell you that their stellar defensive work is inspired by a total team effort, but it is also super beneficial to have Hadley on the back end stopping almost everything that might be fortunate to sneak through. Hadley had 21 shutouts and a scant 0.2 goals against average.

Suzie Knutte, Forward, Lemont

Knutte was an electric scorer for Lemont, netting 27 goals while still managing to dish out 16 assists. For her efforts, Knutte earned an All-State nod to go along with being a South Suburban Conference league pick.

Xcaret Pineda, Forward, Plainfield East

An electric scorer, Pineda kept Plainfield East in the mix against almost any opponent. She found the back of the net 23 times and dished out assists on five more tallies for the Bengals.

Ella Rucka, Center-Mid, Minooka

Rucka was a key cog for the Minooka offense, scoring goals at almost an even tate as she was dishing out assists to teammates so they could join in. Rucka earned an All-Sectional nod for her efforts as well as a Southwest Prairie Conference selection.

Ella Simpson, Midfielder, Lemont

Simpson also proved to be another prominent scoring source for Lemont as she found the back of the net 22 times and facilitated teammates success by dishing out 16 assists. Simpson was an a South Suburban Conference pick as well.

Karolina Stasik, Forward, Lockport

Stasik was a dangerous scorer, even when being marked by the opponent’s top defender. She finished her Porter career with 38 goals, including setting the school’s single season goal scoring record with 27 tallies this year. She also provided eight assists.

SECOND TEAM

Bella Berta, Forward, Joliet Catholic

Kelli Coughlin, Forward, Plainfield East

Olivia Desjardins, Defender, Lincoln-Way East

Emma Gruber, Forward, Joliet Catholic

Brooklyn Harding, Striker, Reed-Custer

Mason Hillery, Goalkeeper, Plainfield South

Georgia Liapis, Midfielder, Plainfield North

Payton Kjellesvik, Midfielder, Morris

Sarah Matuszek, Defense, Lockport

Abby Tampa, Midfielder, Wilmington

Zoey Trout, Center/Midfield, Lincoln-Way West

HONORABLE MENTION

Alyssa Arce, Midfielder, Bolingbrook

Ella Banas, Midfielder, Wilmington

Libby Buss, Defender, Minooka

Kaitlyn Cheop, Forward, Plainfield South

Julissa Calderon, Forward, Joliet Central

Alexa Clark, Midfielder, Wilmington

Lindsay Fortier, Goalkeeper, Lincoln-Way East

Maggie Haverstock, Defender, Lincoln-Way East

Breanna Herlihy, Midfield, Lincoln-Way East

Katherine Holcomb, Goalkeeper, Morris

Brenda Hernandez, Defender, Joliet Central

Lauren Hernandez, Center-Mid, Plainfield South

Cayla Koranda, Center-Mid, Minooka

Kait Lavezzi, Forward, Minooka

Lauren Mrugala, Midfielder, Plainfield North

Vanessa Orsonio, Defender, Bolingbrook

Kadin Parent, Midfielder, Plainfield Central

Cali Rucka, Center-Mid, Minooka

Lauren Shear, Midfielder, Morris

Bella Torres, Defender, Plainfield Central

