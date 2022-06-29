Baseball: 2022 Herald News All-Area Team

Meet the 2022 Herald-News All-Area baseball team.
FIRST TEAM
Ryan Anderson, Minooka, so.
Anderson was basically a lock for a quality outing every time out for the Indians. Finishing with nine victories against just three losses. An Southwest Prairie Conference All-Conference pick, Anderson notched 70 strikeouts in just 55 innings pitched.
Brandon Bak, Plainfield North, sr.
You’d be hard pressed to find a more dominant pitcher than Bak, who powered his way to 128 strikeouts, including a whopping 19 batters in a Class 4A sectional semifinal matchup against Neuqua Valley. Bak didn’t take a loss on the season either, finishing with an 8-0 record and a 0.84 earned run average.
Cole Crafton, Lincoln-Way West, so.
When everything was clicking for Crafton he was about as tough an out as one could find. The slugger finished with 17 extra base hits on the season including seven home runs. Crafton, who has already made an early commitment to Louisville, also drove in 35 runs and scored 37 of them.
Gavin Gomez, Providence, sr.
It was an up-and-down season for the Celtics, but one steady constant was definitely Gomez. It was basically a coin flip that he’d reach base in each plate appearance as he finished the season with a .508 on-base percentage. He also hit at a .412 clip with six home runs and drove in 43.
Victor Izquierdo, Lockport, sr.
Izquierdo, a United States Naval Academy commit, was an ominous presence for opposing pitchers with more than a few opting to pitch around the impressive slugger. He finished with a 1.314 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) while walloping seven home runs, driving in 42 runs and scoring 48 of them.
Zach Kwasny, Lincoln-Way East, Sr.
The Griffins needed some step up performers this season and there’s little doubt that Kwasny did just that. A dual threat both with the bat and on the mound, Kwasny bested some of the area’s best teams on the hill finishing with a 7-2 record and a 1.47 earned run average with 95 strikeouts. He also hit .341 and scored 27 runs.
Brady Louck, Plainfield East, Jr.
For the second consecutive year, Louck was one of the area’s most dominant arms and will head into his senior season next spring with quite an impressive resume to build upon. His junior campaign saw him post a 0.89 earned run average with 75 strikeouts.
Christian Mitchelle, Plainfield East, sr.
It is hard to imagine doing much more than the Herald-News Player of the Year did this season. He hit at a .570 clip with the bat with a ridiculous .680 on-base percentage. He was a dynamite defender from the shortstop position. On top of all that, he posted a 5-1 record on the mound with a whopping 84 strikeouts despite getting a late start to pitching.
Lucas Pajeau, Lockport, Jr.
There were a lot of success stories on the Lockport roster this season as the Porters stacked up the wins and accomplishments. But there were few players more pivotal than Pajeau, who seemed to contribute in a myriad of ways. He finished with a .380 batting average with 29 RBI’s. But also contributed a spotless 5-0 pitching record with a 2.37 ERA.
Luka Radicevich, Joliet Catholic, Sr.
Joliet Catholic’s run to the Class 2A State Championship was fueled by some great performances. But when the Hilltoppers did post some offense you’d usually find Radicevich right in the middle of it. An Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Stater, Radicevich hit .339 and drove in 38 runs while scoring 31.
TJ Schlageter, Joliet Catholic, Sr.
Schlageter was quite good during the Hilltoppers regular season slate, but he flipped the switch in the postseason, posting back-to-back no-hitters in the regional and sectional championship game. He also put together a strong effort in lifting JCA into the state title game with a win over Columbia in the semifinals. He finished with nine wins and 71 strikeouts.
Alex Stanwich, Lincoln-Way East, Sr.
A power hitter with some swagger, Stanwich provided a number of impressive displays of hitting throughout the season. A Tennessee commit, Stanwich set numerous school records and walloped 13 home runs and drove in 41. He also scored 52 runs, stole 20 bases and posted an on-base percentage of .614.
Josh Stratton, Plainfield Central, Sr.
When Stratton was on the mound the Wildcats prospects for victory were always good. A dominant thrower, Stratton’s earned run average stayed well below one for the much of the season before finally settling in at 1.09. He struck out 83 and dropped just one of his eight decisions on the season.
Abram Wills, Coal City, Sr.
Wills was a dominant arm the Coalers and wasn’t exactly a slouch with the bat either. Wills posted a 110 strikeouts and his only loss of the season came at the hands of the eventual state champions from Joliet Catholic. He also hit .325 with seven home runs and 32 runs batted in.
SECOND TEAM
Josh Basinger, P, Lockport
Corey Boyette, OF, Romeoville
Jackson Cullen, IF, Joliet Catholic
John Connors, 1B, Lincoln-Way East
Ivan Dahlberg, C, Minooka
Ashton Harvey, C, Coal City
Brandon Johnston, P/IF, Lemont
Reagan King, P, Lincoln-Way West
Nolan Larson, P, Lincoln-Way West
Anthony Martinez, IF, Lockport
Landon Mensik, IF, Lincoln-Way Central
Carter Prochaska, P, Plainfield Central
Nathan Rudd, IF, Plainfield East
Jack Wajda, P, Providence
HONORABLE MENTION
Aden Aukland, OF/P, Plainfield East
Griffin Brown, OF, Lockport
Luke Brown, P, Plainfield North
Cam Buckley, OF, Lincoln-Way West
CJ Byrdak, P, Lockport
Ethan Chance, OF, Plainfield South
Caleb Coberley, OF, Plainfield Central
Donovan Dykas, P, Lincoln-Way Central
Kaden Humphries, P, Wilmington
Nick Kolze, IF/P, Romeoville
Brock Krska, P/IF, Peotone
Joey Manzo, OF, Lockport
Niko Mastoras, IF, Lockport
Jake McPherson, P/OF, Reed-Custer
Matt Merk, C, Lockport
Ayden Murphey, OF, Coal City
Ryan Nelson, IF, Plainfield North
Caleb Parker, SS, Minooka
Zach Riley, P/IF, Joliet Central
Harrison Scroggins, C, Lincoln-Way West
Brady Small, OF, Lemont
Jackson Smith, IF, Providence
Mitch Thomas, OF, Minooka
Zander Tubbs, OF, Plainfield South
Luke Wallace, OF, Lemont
Kaleb Wilkey, C, Lincoln-Way West
Tyler Young, IF, Providence
David Zaragoza, P, Lockport