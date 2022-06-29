June 29, 2022
2022 Boys State Basketball Central
Baseball: 2022 Herald News All-Area Team

By Steve Soucie

Lincoln-Way East’s Alex Stanwich is tag out trying to steal home against Lockport. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Meet the 2022 Herald-News All-Area baseball team.

FIRST TEAM

Minooka's Ryan Anderson

Ryan Anderson, Minooka, so.

Anderson was basically a lock for a quality outing every time out for the Indians. Finishing with nine victories against just three losses. An Southwest Prairie Conference All-Conference pick, Anderson notched 70 strikeouts in just 55 innings pitched.

Plainfield North's Brandon Bak

Brandon Bak, Plainfield North, sr.

You’d be hard pressed to find a more dominant pitcher than Bak, who powered his way to 128 strikeouts, including a whopping 19 batters in a Class 4A sectional semifinal matchup against Neuqua Valley. Bak didn’t take a loss on the season either, finishing with an 8-0 record and a 0.84 earned run average.

Lincoln-Way West's Cole Crafton

Cole Crafton, Lincoln-Way West, so.

When everything was clicking for Crafton he was about as tough an out as one could find. The slugger finished with 17 extra base hits on the season including seven home runs. Crafton, who has already made an early commitment to Louisville, also drove in 35 runs and scored 37 of them.

Providence's Gavin Gomez

Gavin Gomez, Providence, sr.

It was an up-and-down season for the Celtics, but one steady constant was definitely Gomez. It was basically a coin flip that he’d reach base in each plate appearance as he finished the season with a .508 on-base percentage. He also hit at a .412 clip with six home runs and drove in 43.

Lockport's Victor Izquierdo

Victor Izquierdo, Lockport, sr.

Izquierdo, a United States Naval Academy commit, was an ominous presence for opposing pitchers with more than a few opting to pitch around the impressive slugger. He finished with a 1.314 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) while walloping seven home runs, driving in 42 runs and scoring 48 of them.

Lincoln-Way East's Zach Kwazny

Zach Kwasny, Lincoln-Way East, Sr.

The Griffins needed some step up performers this season and there’s little doubt that Kwasny did just that. A dual threat both with the bat and on the mound, Kwasny bested some of the area’s best teams on the hill finishing with a 7-2 record and a 1.47 earned run average with 95 strikeouts. He also hit .341 and scored 27 runs.

Plainfield East's Brady Louck

Brady Louck, Plainfield East, Jr.

For the second consecutive year, Louck was one of the area’s most dominant arms and will head into his senior season next spring with quite an impressive resume to build upon. His junior campaign saw him post a 0.89 earned run average with 75 strikeouts.

Plainfield East's Christian Mitchelle

Christian Mitchelle, Plainfield East, sr.

It is hard to imagine doing much more than the Herald-News Player of the Year did this season. He hit at a .570 clip with the bat with a ridiculous .680 on-base percentage. He was a dynamite defender from the shortstop position. On top of all that, he posted a 5-1 record on the mound with a whopping 84 strikeouts despite getting a late start to pitching.

Lockport's Lucas Pajeau

Lucas Pajeau, Lockport, Jr.

There were a lot of success stories on the Lockport roster this season as the Porters stacked up the wins and accomplishments. But there were few players more pivotal than Pajeau, who seemed to contribute in a myriad of ways. He finished with a .380 batting average with 29 RBI’s. But also contributed a spotless 5-0 pitching record with a 2.37 ERA.

Joliet Catholic's Luka Radicevich

Luka Radicevich, Joliet Catholic, Sr.

Joliet Catholic’s run to the Class 2A State Championship was fueled by some great performances. But when the Hilltoppers did post some offense you’d usually find Radicevich right in the middle of it. An Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Stater, Radicevich hit .339 and drove in 38 runs while scoring 31.

Joliet Catholic's TJ Schlageter

TJ Schlageter, Joliet Catholic, Sr.

Schlageter was quite good during the Hilltoppers regular season slate, but he flipped the switch in the postseason, posting back-to-back no-hitters in the regional and sectional championship game. He also put together a strong effort in lifting JCA into the state title game with a win over Columbia in the semifinals. He finished with nine wins and 71 strikeouts.

Lincoln-Way East's Alex Stanwich

Alex Stanwich, Lincoln-Way East, Sr.

A power hitter with some swagger, Stanwich provided a number of impressive displays of hitting throughout the season. A Tennessee commit, Stanwich set numerous school records and walloped 13 home runs and drove in 41. He also scored 52 runs, stole 20 bases and posted an on-base percentage of .614.

Plainfield Central's Josh Stratton

Josh Stratton, Plainfield Central, Sr.

When Stratton was on the mound the Wildcats prospects for victory were always good. A dominant thrower, Stratton’s earned run average stayed well below one for the much of the season before finally settling in at 1.09. He struck out 83 and dropped just one of his eight decisions on the season.

Coal City's Abram Wills

Abram Wills, Coal City, Sr.

Wills was a dominant arm the Coalers and wasn’t exactly a slouch with the bat either. Wills posted a 110 strikeouts and his only loss of the season came at the hands of the eventual state champions from Joliet Catholic. He also hit .325 with seven home runs and 32 runs batted in.

SECOND TEAM

Josh Basinger, P, Lockport

Corey Boyette, OF, Romeoville

Jackson Cullen, IF, Joliet Catholic

John Connors, 1B, Lincoln-Way East

Ivan Dahlberg, C, Minooka

Ashton Harvey, C, Coal City

Brandon Johnston, P/IF, Lemont

Reagan King, P, Lincoln-Way West

Nolan Larson, P, Lincoln-Way West

Anthony Martinez, IF, Lockport

Landon Mensik, IF, Lincoln-Way Central

Carter Prochaska, P, Plainfield Central

Nathan Rudd, IF, Plainfield East

Jack Wajda, P, Providence

HONORABLE MENTION

Aden Aukland, OF/P, Plainfield East

Griffin Brown, OF, Lockport

Luke Brown, P, Plainfield North

Cam Buckley, OF, Lincoln-Way West

CJ Byrdak, P, Lockport

Ethan Chance, OF, Plainfield South

Caleb Coberley, OF, Plainfield Central

Donovan Dykas, P, Lincoln-Way Central

Kaden Humphries, P, Wilmington

Nick Kolze, IF/P, Romeoville

Brock Krska, P/IF, Peotone

Joey Manzo, OF, Lockport

Niko Mastoras, IF, Lockport

Jake McPherson, P/OF, Reed-Custer

Matt Merk, C, Lockport

Ayden Murphey, OF, Coal City

Ryan Nelson, IF, Plainfield North

Caleb Parker, SS, Minooka

Zach Riley, P/IF, Joliet Central

Harrison Scroggins, C, Lincoln-Way West

Brady Small, OF, Lemont

Jackson Smith, IF, Providence

Mitch Thomas, OF, Minooka

Zander Tubbs, OF, Plainfield South

Luke Wallace, OF, Lemont

Kaleb Wilkey, C, Lincoln-Way West

Tyler Young, IF, Providence

David Zaragoza, P, Lockport

