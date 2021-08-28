Prairie Ridge runs over McHenry in FVC opener

CRYSTAL LAKE – Losing a starting quarterback only a week before the season would cause most coaches and most high school football teams plenty of sleepless nights.

A three-time state champ with an accomplished history of producing quality linemen is anything but most high school teams.

Prior to Friday’s opener against McHenry, Prairie Ridge coach Chris Schremp turned to his boys up front and told them to step it up against a formidable opponent. They did just that in leading the Wolves to a 41-31 Fox Valley Conference win over McHenry.

Prairie Ridge produced 418 yards – all on the ground – and three 100-yard rushers in claiming the season-opening victory.

“When your quarterback goes down, it’s going to take the whole offense, and those guys came out and they dominated the line of scrimmage,” Schremp said.

Nothing might have been bigger than the opening drive.

The Wolves took the opening kickoff and went 81 yards on 12 plays while reaching third down only once. The drive ended with an 11-yard touchdown run from Zach Bentsen (181 yards rushing) with 6:31 left in the first quarter.

“The first drive was definitely a statement drive,” senior offensive lineman Sam Schultz said. “It was our kind of football: three yards at a time and going at our pace, not the defense’s pace. We really played how we wanted to play and didn’t let the defense influence what we wanted to do.

“I feel like we executed that perfectly and couldn’t have done any better. We played as a unit and we really did good.”

Not void of offensive talent, McHenry never truly was out of it and even took a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter after quarterback Andrew Hoffman connected with Kyle Kaempf on a five-yard touchdown pass with 7:09 left in the half. The touchdown was set up by a key fumble recovery by Brody Hallin.

But from that point on, the game belonged to Prairie Ridge.

Not to get lost in the shuffle of the performance of the offensive line, Wolves quarterback Mason Loucks did a terrific job operating the offense, rushing for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores came prior to halftime as Prairie Ridge led, 20-10, at the break.

His biggest play, however, may have been on defense. On the first drive of the second half, Loucks picked off a Hoffman pass deep in Prairie Ridge territory and carried it all the way to the McHenry 33. Eight plays later, fullback Nathan Greetham, who rushed for 125 yards on 24 carries and two touchdowns, scored from a yard out to make it 27-10.

“It’s a 14-point swing, and with a quality program like that, that’s really hard to recover from,” McHenry coach Jon Niemic said. “It’s execution, as well. Oftentimes, I felt like we were in the right plays to make something happen, and often times we didn’t make that play or they made a better play. Execution is a huge part, and they out-executed us tonight.”

McHenry did have some positives to take from the game. Hoffman led three more scoring drives in the second half and finished 16-of-22 passing for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores went to Kaempf, who finished with nine catches for 143 yards.

Hoffman also rushed for a score.

Prairie Ridge 41, McHenry 31

McHenry 3 7 7 14 – 31

Prairie Ridge 7 13 7 14 – 41

First quarter

PR–Bentsen 11 run (Tapia kick), 6:31, 7-0.

M–Wirch 21 FG, 16.3

Second quarter

M–Kaempf 5 pass from Hoffman (Wirch kick), 7:09 10-7.

PR–Loucks 8 run (kick failed), 6:39, 13-10.

PR–Loucks 8 run (Tapia kick), 21.2, 20-10.

Third quarter

PR–Greetham 1 run (Tapia kick), 4:24, 27-10.

M–Hoffman 4 run (Wirch kick), 14.1, 27-17.

Fourth quarter

PR–Greetham 3 run (Tapia kick), 7:22, 34-17.

M–Kaempf 41 pass from Hoffman (Wirch kick), 6:00, 34-24.

PR–Loucks 3 run (Tapia kick), 3:03, 41-24.

M–Smiesko 23 pass from Hoffman (Wirch kick), 1:11, 41-31.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–McHenry: Hallin 12-101, Hoffman 9-29, Hettermann 2-6, Drumheller 1-0. Totals: 24-136. Prairie Ridge: Bentsen 18-181, Greetham 24-125, Loucks 13-112. Totals: 55-418.

PASSING–McHenry: Hoffman 16-22-3-1-230. Prairie Ridge Loucks 0-1-0-0-0.

RECEIVING–McHenry: Kaempf 9-143, Maness 2-33, Smiesko 2-32, Hallin 2-13, Crowley 1-9. Prairie Ridge: none.

TOTAL YARDS–McHenry 366, Prairie Ridge 418.