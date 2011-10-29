Schwab: Marmion football looks to reverse Prairie Ridge playoff trend

If the Marmion football team can’t break its odd-year pattern of falling to Prairie Ridge in the playoffs, it won’t be because the Cadets didn’t want it badly enough.

When Marmion coaches learned that Prairie Ridge – which ousted Marmion from the playoffs in 2007 and 2009 – was in the Cadets’ postseason path again this year, playoff adrenaline hit overdrive.

Somebody give Cadets coach Dan Thorpe a helmet and some pads.

“Our juices are flowing,” Thorpe said of the matchup. “Our competitive juices are flowing, yeah. That’s why we’re in this business because we’re competitive by nature.”

While the will is there, the way is a trickier matter. Prairie Ridge (8-1) would have been unbeaten if not for a 22-21, overtime loss to Cary-Grove in the Wolves’ regular-season finale.

Thorpe calls this year’s Prairie Ridge team even better than the two that eliminated Marmion in ’07 and ’09. That, combined with season-long injury woes that have weakened the Cadets, make Marmion (5-4) a heavy underdog in today’s 1 p.m. Class 6A matchup in Crystal Lake.

Marmion expects to be without four injured starters for today’s game, probably including the team’s best lineman on both sides of the ball, Division I prospect Ryan Glasgow. Running back Garret Becker also has struggled to find his junior year form while battling a hamstring injury during the second half of the season.

Glasgow and Becker were among only a handful of impact returnees from last year’s Marmion powerhouse that finished state runners-up in 6A. Even with plenty of new personnel mixed in, Thorpe is hoping some of the residue from last year’s Champaign push rubs off on this year’s team.

“The kids saw us improve during the playoff run and the kids know that our best game is out there, that we haven’t played to our potential yet, and so if you win, you get to keep looking for that perfect game,” Thorpe said.

Prairie Ridge runs a mean option offensively, led by back Jordan Getzelman (924 yards rushing, averaging a staggering 13 yards a carry). Thorpe also admires the Wolves’ defense, though adding that Prairie Ridge’s pass defense has been lightly tested.

“We have to be able to throw,” Thorpe said. “We have to be able to move the ball. We don’t have to score every time, we just have to play field position. We have to have minimal three-and-outs.”

The past couple Marmion-Prairie Ridge meetings, also played in Crystal Lake, were Friday night affairs. The Cadets wanted a Saturday kickoff this time, both to have an extra day to prepare and to give their many banged-up players an extra day to recuperate.

But no matter the day, the Cadets are a heavy underdog. As if motivation weren’t easy enough to come by, Thorpe also played the multiplier card, noting that Marmion is bumped up to Class 6A due to the IHSA’s postseason classification policy for private schools.

“It’s a 6A program,” Thorpe said of Prairie Ridge. “They’ll come out there with 70 kids and we’ll show up with our 40 and lay it on the line.”

Prairie Ridge’s advantages are many, and that might be enough to keep the postseason pattern against Marmion in the Wolves’ favor.

Prairie Ridge's advantages are many, and that might be enough to keep the postseason pattern against Marmion in the Wolves' favor.

But the Wolves better be up for this game. The Cadets – and their coaches – certainly will be.