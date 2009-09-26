Prairie Ridge pounds Morris

For the past eight years now under head coach Chris Schremp, the Prairie Ridge football team knows that it is going to sing.

Win or lose, all of the players traditionally line up in front of the home fans and belt out “Go Wolfpack” to the crowd.

“We do it after every game, win or lose,” Wolves senior fullback Tim Deering said. “It’s our way of saying thanks to the fans.”

On Friday night at the Morris Community High School gridiron, the visitors were crooning after a 28-6 non-conference victory against the Redskins and left their fans singing the blues. Deering played a large role in making that a reality. In fact, Deering ran 24 times for 185 yards and two scores in the victory.

“Basically the most important thing is that we came back from the loss last week, stayed focused and executed,” Deering said.

Especially right off the bat when Prairie Ridge went 68 yards in 13 plays in its first series and scored on the first of Deering’s runs.

“Give them credit, they came out in that first series. They executed well but then, after we adjusted and slowed them down, they adjusted back,” Morris defensive coordinator Andy Peterson said. “Then in the second half, things just kind of snowballed on us.”

The score was 14-0 at intermission after quarterback Jon Williams scored on a 14-yard run with 3:04 remaining before the break. Matt Simak’s PAT kicks ended the first-half scoring. Then things “kind of snowballed” on Morris as it had difficulty stopping the Wolves option running game.

“Our offense is mainly to get to the outside and then reading the option. Our strength is to pound the ball up the middle and then go outside,” Deering said. “It was a matter of reading the defense and taking what they gave us. Our offensive line did a good job tonight.”

“We knew coming in that they hadn’t seen an offense like ours. Our offense is unique in that we run out of different formations but keep the same package,” Schremp said. “I bet we only ran five different plays tonight but the kids executed and stayed on schedule. “I told the kids after last week that they needed to keep their heads up. I’m proud of the way they bounced back. They worked hard all week in practice and the results showed it.”

Morris got on the board at 6:44 of the third quarter on a 5-yard run by Tyler Thetard but the kick failed and the score remained 14-6. Just when it seemed like the Redskins may have grabbed the momentum, though, Prairie Ridge answered with an 11-play drive which covered 61 yards and resulted in a Deering 1-yard plunge. Ultimately, Morris punted and the two teams exchanged turnovers before the Wolves scored the final tally of the contest.

Justin Henderson scored on a 4-yard run with 3:42 left in the game and Simak’s PAT kicks accounted for the final score.

“Here’s the two biggest things about this game. First, the guys came out flat. It happens at least once a year and I don’t know why, but it happens. I could tell it in warmups. What we did was let them get the momentum and then their speed dictated the game,” Morris coach George Dergo said. “Second, they are a fast team and we have trouble with fast teams. I think it’s because we are not a fast team. The kids have done a heck of a lot of work this year, don’t get me wrong, but we are not a fast team. Their speed got to us. Give them credit, they have a good team. We got beat by a better team tonight.”

For the contest, Prairie Ridge collected 16 first downs and compiled 299 yards of total offense. The team ran 48 times for 282 yards and Williams completed 2-of-5 attempts for 17 yards. On the other side of the ball, Morris had 237 yards of total offense — 161 through the air. Redskins’ quarterback Martin Maldonado was 16-of-26 but was intercepted once by Brad Simms, Corey Peterson and Matt Mugnai.