Football: Plainfield North honors most successful football team in district history

PLAINFIELD – East St. Louis 26, Plainfield North 13.

The Memorial Stadium scoreboard proclaimed East St. Louis the Class 7A football state champion. But in the hearts and minds of the crimson-clad Tiger Nation throng that packed the west side lower level Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, the real champions were their Tigers.

Having entered the postseason 0-5 in previous playoff games, the Tigers made Plainfield school history, winning four games and reaching the state final. If not for a couple of big plays and the defensive team speed of the Flyers, the Tigers might have hoisted the state championship trophy Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, North students, parents and fans arrived at the school gymnasium for an assembly to honor the most accomplished football team in district history. Coach Tim Kane and the Tigers raised the second-place trophy to the crowd. Sure, the Tigers wanted to bring home the first-place trophy, but what they accomplished will forever be remembered.

North athletic director Ron Lear started the celebration ceremony, and after distributing his long list of thank-yous, turned the microphone to the voice of the Tigers, Matt Trusk.

“It’s a great day to be a Tiger. It’s a great year to be a Tiger,” Trusk said to a thunderous ovation. Trusk is the public address announcer at home football games. He introduced the coaches and players to another ovation.

Lane Abrell, the Plainfield District 202 superintendent, was next up.

“This was not only a historic season for Plainfield North High School but for our entire school district and community,” Abrell said.

Plainfield North Principal Ross Draper thanked everyone involved in making the Tigers’ success story a reality.

Kane addressed the crowd. Senior defensive back Johnny Goodson touched the large crowd with an emotional few words. Linebacker JJ Frey was next.

“I want to thank all of my teammates for giving me a memory I will never forget for the rest of my life,” Frey said. “All I can say is I love you guys. I also want to thank my coaches for all their endless hours in preparing us to win every game. I love you guys, too.”

The next half-hour, there were hugs and kisses with the players’ families and friends – and much more picture-taking.

Here is what some of the honorees had to say:

Kane: “What I am most proud about this group is how we really were a team. Everyone on this team contributed to our success on the field. There were no individuals. In every sense of the word, we were a team. Also, the quiet confidence that we possessed as the season continued. The kids were not arrogant, but a quiet confidence had developed that I also am very proud of.”

Senior defensive back Anthony Fumagalli: “It’s been crazy, after losing in the first round last year to going to state this year. I have been so blessed. To have been a member of the our fourth-place baseball team last spring and to being a member of the greatest football team in Plainfield history has been truly amazing. I love all of my brothers.”

Senior running back Tyler Hoosman: “This was a memorable, epic journey for me. I will never forget this for as long as I live. I am so proud to have been part of the group that has set the standard for future Plainfield North football teams. I will always be a Tiger and am sure in the near future we will be back at state.”

Senior offensive lineman Tony Little: “We worked real hard on the offensive line. We did our best to open holes for our outstanding backs and to give Brady (Miller) time to throw. It was a special season.”

Senior receiver/place kicker Connor Peplow: “What we accomplish as a team is something I will never forget. We fell a little short but it was a historic season for our school and community. It felt so good to catch the final touchdown of my career in the fourth quarter of the state championship game.”

Junior running back/cornerback Dillon McCarthy: “The season started in June, when we had as our goal to win the state championship. We had a couple of early losses and then really got on a roll, which included us playing for the state championship. I will never forget this team and what we accomplished for the rest of my life. Brady (Miller) and I have played together forever. We won junior Super Bowls in seventh and eighth grade and are hoping to get back to state next year as seniors.”

Junior quarterback Brady Miller: “It has been really cool to be a part of this team. I really appreciate the great support from our school and community. I am very proud to have been a part of this historical season of Plainfield football. I will be returning in 2017, along with Dillon [McCarthy] and we have already started our brand-new journey to get back to the state championship game at NIU.”

Two hundred seventy days. The Tigers open their 2017 season Aug. 25 at Plainfield Central.