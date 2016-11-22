PEDELTY BOX: The broken plate that is Fenwick-Plainfield North

There’s an internet meme I come across quite a bit on social media which seems strangely appropriate in light of what happened this past weekend in the IHSA’s Class 7A football playoff semifinal game between Fenwick and Plainfield North.

It goes something like this:

Grab a plate. Now throw it on the ground.

— OK, done.

Did it break?

— Yes.

Now say sorry to it.

— Sorry.

Did it go back to the way it was before?

— No.

Now do you understand?

Football games aren't plates, and an honest apology and explanation to a group of people isn't as hollow or moronic as saying "I'm sorry" to a bunch of earthenware shards scattered around your kitchen waiting for bare feet to find them. This, however, pretty much sums up the feelings of the Fenwick football community after an officiating mistake gave Plainfield North the opportunity to first tie the game, then win it in overtime.

And because of that, Plainfield North is off to the Class 7A state title game. Fenwick, meanwhile, is in the offseason ... whether it should be or not.

I've asked our good page designer, Mick, to attach the IHSA's statement on the matter right here with this column so I could avoid quoting it over and over again. Now would be an excellent time to read it (or for you reading online, it can be found on the IHSA's homepage at ihsa.org), but to sum it up in broken-plate meme style:

Fenwick was winning 10-7 and on fourth down ran the clock down to zero before throwing the ball away.

— OK.

The officials called intentional grounding (which it was) and then gave Plainfield North one free play at the Fenwick 5-yard line (which they shouldn't have). North kicked a field goal to tie the game.

— Ouch.

Yeah, that's not the rule. The game should have ended, and Fenwick should have won. Instead, Plainfield North went on to win in overtime, ending Fenwick's season.

— Double ouch.

Then, despite cries from Fenwick and a few vocal prep football media institutions to reverse the decision, the IHSA said it cannot overturn an officials' decision even if it is wrong and costly. Basically, the IHSA said sorry. Did the game go back the way it should have?

— No.

Now do you understand why so many people are upset?

The fix does seem easy in a vacuum. The IHSA could tell Plainfield North, "Hey, umm, that shouldn't have happened. You know it, we know it, and Fenwick sure as heck knows it. We're going to have to pretend that whole untimed down and overtime never happened and you lost 10-7. Sorry about that."

The IHSA could tell Plainfield North that.

It shouldn't, though.

First off, we have to recognize the fact that we have two football teams and school communities involved here, both of whom at different times Saturday celebrated their victory. To yank the rug out from underneath Plainfield North now would be as heartless — not arguing right or wrong yet, just the emotion and impact of the decision — as it was when it was done to Fenwick's celebrating players and fans.

Beyond that, here's the thing nobody else is talking about:

After covering high school football for 17 years now, I guarantee you — GUARANTEE YOU — that not only was that not the only mistake the officials made in that game Saturday, but I'll promise you some missed a holding call or pocketed illegal motion flag or penalty walked off from the wrong spot went Fenwick's way during that game. A few of them, in fact, and I'll wager one or three of them happened on Fenwick's scoring drives or defensive stops which allowed them to have that 10-7 lead in the final seconds in the first place.

Just because the erroneous untimed down happened at the worst possible time and led to the worst possible result — the wrong team winning — doesn't mean it was the only officiating mistake which impacted the game. The most glaring, yes, but the only? Hardly.

So how can you pick and choose? Do we really want the result of every high school football game in the state of Illinois to be up for second-guessing at the home office in Bloomington? Do we want to leave the field every Friday or Saturday wondering if the final score will hold up to video review?

Of course not.

Officials are human. They make mistakes, just like players and coaches and fans do. That this one was glaring and costly and happened at the worst possible time in the worst possible game doesn't change the fact that officiating errors are part of the game, from this level all the way up to the pros.

The IHSA needs to do its best to get the best officials it can in its biggest games and educate those men and women so incidents like this can be minimized. It needs to look into an immediate on-field protest of rules interpretation with a quick phone call to the main office such as Little League Baseball has, so matters such as these can be resolved before everybody leaves the field. Perhaps it needs to add a "rulebook-only" official to the sidelines of games from the quarterfinals on.

In short, the IHSA needs to do better than saying, "I'm sorry.". The one thing it doesn't need to do, though, is change results of games after the fact due to inevitable human error — no matter how big of a game it is, no matter how bad that error hurts.

That plate has been broken, and you can’t put it back together.