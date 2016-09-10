Football: Plainfield North dominates Romeoville

PLAINFIELD – Plainfield North’s offense was shut out a week earlier in a 12-0 loss to Oswego.

It was an entirely different story Friday night as the Tigers raced to a 49-0 halftime and crushed Southwest Prairie foe Romeoville, 62-6.

North (2-1) scored on the second play of the game when Tyler Hoosman ran 82 yards. A blocked punt by Tim Donnahue set up the Tigers on the Romeoville 17, and Hoosman scored again three plays later.

North's offense scored on its next four possessions, and Shane McGrail blocked a punt into the end zone, and Donnahue recovered to account for the 49-0 halftime score.

Carlos Bagget tacked on touchdown runs on 27 and 38 yards in the third quarter. Jordan Nettles, who rushed for 77 yards, scored for Romeoville (0-3) from 6 yards out with 35 seconds left to avert a shutout.

Hoosman finished with 157 rushing yards for North.