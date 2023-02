The long-standing rivalry between Oswego High School and Oswego East High School reared its head on Friday, with the annual Crosstown Challenge football game.

On Friday, the OHS sophomore team defeated OEHS with a score of 32-12, followed by the varsity game, where the OHS varsity team beat OEHS with a final score of 13-0.

The sports rivalry is marked throughout the school year with every sporting interaction between the two schools, with the annual basketball match scheduled for January.