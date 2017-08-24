Football: Jamal Fomby, Oswego offense hope to take flight

Jamal Fomby can smile about it now.

The Oswego junior receiver recounts with vivid detail his welcome to varsity football moment last fall.

"Plainfield North game," Fomby said. "I went to go block one of their linebackers on a bubble screen and he ran me over. They just destroyed my receiver. I got yelled at pretty good. I realized I was not playing sophomore football anymore."

Fomby, a year older and wiser – and bigger – is more well-equipped to handle the rigors of Friday nights now.

He's one reason why Oswego's offense could be much-improved this season to complement its already fierce defense.

The Panthers are coming off a 10-1 year, which included their sixth straight Southwest Prairie Conference championship. Oswego leaned heavily on its defense to get there. The Panthers scored 14 points or fewer in their first three games, and both playoff games.

With quarterback Levi Olson, who threw for 1,120 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior, and fellow senior Cody Krahula vying for snaps, Oswego may open things up more.

"We're all feeling better about the offense than a year ago," Oswego coach Brian Cooney said. "We have two quarterbacks that are fighting for the job, and they understand the offense better. We have more speed on the perimeter. We'll see how that translates. But we still have the ability to play Oswego football, line up and run downhill at people. That flexibility will hopefully reap benefits."

Fomby has shown a flexibility before, and should going forward.

He split time between the sophomore and varsity levels last year, his idea. In eight games on Oswego's varsity team Fomby caught nine passes for 154 yards – a team-best 17.1 yards per catch.

"Give the kid credit," Cooney said. "He said 'I want to stay with the varsity, but I also want to play and get involved.' I can respect that. Many times he'd score a couple touchdowns in the sophomore game and then play a couple quarters with us."

Fomby, who's grown an inch and added 12 pounds, should see the ball plenty this fall. Offensively he'll play wideout or slot, defensively he could play safety or elsewhere in other packages. Don't be surprised if Oswego adds a wrinkle or two just to get Fomby extra touches.

"He's just an athlete," Cooney said. "He's a kid that you want the ball in his hands, whether it's on the perimeter or downfield."

Another junior, 6-foot-2, 220-pound Charles Coleman, is Oswego's leading returning rusher and should share carries with senior Griffin Huffmon.

Fomby already has noticed a good indicator of Oswego's potential offensively in practice.

"We're scoring on our defense and our defense is the best in the conference," Fomby said. "I think we're going to be able to put some points on the board against people."

Indeed, few offenses score on Oswego. The Panthers held seven of 11 opponents to single digits last fall, and should be stout again.

Six starters return, a group anchored by Iowa recruit Noah Shannon. One of the best defensive lineman in the state, Shannon had 56 tackles last year, 11 for loss. Dayne Millard, like Shannon entering his third varsity season, had 61 tackles last year and is flanked by Nathan Ricken at linebacker. Julian Bell, John Luke Patterson and Western Illinois recruit Josh Shodipo all return in the secondary.

"This group really buys into playing sideline to sideline," Cooney said. "There are not many times we bend, but don't break. They swarm to the football."

Oswego has owned the Southwest Prairie for most of the last decade, and should be a favorite again. Cooney is eager to get things started.

"Every year we try our best not to rebuild, but reload, and every team finds its niche," Cooney said. "Last year's team found a way, but this is a different group. We want to keep it rolling."

OSWEGO PANTHERS

Coach: Brian Cooney

2016 record: 10-1 (9-0 Southwest Prairie Conference); lost to Edwardsville 31-14 in the second round of the Class 8A playoffs

Players to watch: DL Noah Shannon, LB Dayne Millard, DB Julian Bell, DB Josh Shodipo, WR Jamal Fomby, RB Charles Coleman, OL Keeton Brown, QB Levi Olson, WR Ray Chmielinski, OL Chad Schaschwary, LB Nathan Ricken, DB John Luke Patterson, RB Griffin Huffmon

Schedule: August: 25 – Minooka, 6:30 p.m.; September: 1 – at Plainfield North, 7 p.m.; 8 – Joliet West, 7 p.m.; 15 – at Plainfield East, 7 p.m.; 22 – Romeoville, 7 p.m.; 29 – Oswego East, 7 p.m.; October: 6 – at Joliet Central, 7 p.m.; 13 – Plainfield South, 7 p.m.; 20 – at Plainfield Central 7 p.m.